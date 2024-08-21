Get All Access for $5/mo

EdTech Unicorn Physics Wallah Launches PW School of Startups to Empower Aspiring Entrepreneurs The initiative aims to provide aspiring entrepreneurs with cost-effective programs, practical training, strategic mentorship, and access to capital, offering a comprehensive platform to transform ideas into successful ventures.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Company Handout

Edtech platform Physics Wallah (PW) has launched the PW School of Startups (SOS) under its PW Foundation, marking a significant step in its mission to democratise education across Bharat.

PW SOS is designed to bridge the gap between traditional education and the dynamic startup ecosystem, emphasising entrepreneurial skill development. The initiative provides aspiring entrepreneurs with cost-effective programs, practical training, strategic mentorship, and access to capital, offering a comprehensive platform to transform ideas into successful ventures.

The launch of PW SOS comes at a time when India's startup ecosystem is flourishing. According to the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor India Report 2022/23, 75.5% of Indians see good business opportunities locally, placing India 7th out of 49 countries. Moreover, about 78% of the youth find starting a business in India relatively easy, contributing to the country's position as the world's 3rd largest startup ecosystem. By 2023, Indian startups had generated 10 lakh jobs, with nearly half of these ventures emerging from Tier 2 and beyond cities, addressing local challenges in sectors like healthcare, education, and agriculture.

As per the official release, PW SOS is dedicated to preparing participants for the challenges of entrepreneurship by equipping them with essential skills, real-world experience, and a supportive community. The institution aims to foster innovation, creativity, and sustainable growth in the startup world. Participants gain access to a network of resources and opportunities that are crucial for entrepreneurial success.

Prateek Maheshwari, Co-Founder of Physics Wallah, emphasised, "Through PW SOS, we aim to provide aspiring entrepreneurs with access to mentorship from seasoned startup founders and key figures who have successfully scaled organisations. Additionally, we've established a fund of USD 5 million to support at least 100 startups over the next 60 months."

PW SOS offers three distinct programs: Aarambh, Prarambh, and Hopes Alive, each tailored for different stages of an entrepreneurial journey. Aarambh is a 5-day offline program for school students, college students, and early professionals, focusing on accelerating growth through resources, networks, and expert advice. Prarambh, a 5-month offline program, targets college students, early professionals, small family business owners, and social impact enthusiasts, emphasising business model development and budgeting. Hopes Alive is a 5-month hybrid program for seed-funded or bootstrapped startups, offering financial resources, counseling, and valuable connections.

In the next 12 months, PW SOS aims to enroll 1,000 aspiring entrepreneurs in Aarambh and 100 in Prarambh.

Alakh Pandey, Founder and CEO of Physics Wallah, highlighted the potential of startups from Tier 2 and 3 cities in driving India's economic growth, stating, "These aspiring entrepreneurs possess incredible business ideas but often struggle due to a lack of guidance and a supportive community."

Founded in 2020 by Alakh Pandey and Prateek Maheshwari, Physics Wallah (PW) is a Noida-based EdTech unicorn offering online, offline, and hybrid education across India. Reaching 98% of India's pin codes, PW claims to serve over 4.6 crore students through 112+ YouTube channels and has 55+ lakh paid users.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

World Entrepreneur Day 2024: Lessons Learnt By Start-up Founders

August 21 is celebrated as World Entrepreneur Day to commemorate the spirit and hard work behind building start-ups that are on their way to bring the next big idea to the front

By Entrepreneur Staff
By Sherin Shibu
Technology

Meet AI powered startup disrupting the trillion dollar entertainment IP sector

Back in 2020, CEO and co-founder Inder Phull met with Grammy nominated deadmau5 and Richie Hawtin, who helped accelerate Pixelynx and KOR Protocol to what it is today.

By Benjamin Jones
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

LLUMO AI, NxtQube, and Acadru Raise Early-Stage Funding

The startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

3 Things To Know About CS Setty, the Incoming SBI Chairman

For the next three years, Setty will manage the most important portfolios of the country's biggest lender

By Entrepreneur Staff