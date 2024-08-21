The initiative aims to provide aspiring entrepreneurs with cost-effective programs, practical training, strategic mentorship, and access to capital, offering a comprehensive platform to transform ideas into successful ventures.

Edtech platform Physics Wallah (PW) has launched the PW School of Startups (SOS) under its PW Foundation, marking a significant step in its mission to democratise education across Bharat.

PW SOS is designed to bridge the gap between traditional education and the dynamic startup ecosystem, emphasising entrepreneurial skill development. The initiative provides aspiring entrepreneurs with cost-effective programs, practical training, strategic mentorship, and access to capital, offering a comprehensive platform to transform ideas into successful ventures.

The launch of PW SOS comes at a time when India's startup ecosystem is flourishing. According to the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor India Report 2022/23, 75.5% of Indians see good business opportunities locally, placing India 7th out of 49 countries. Moreover, about 78% of the youth find starting a business in India relatively easy, contributing to the country's position as the world's 3rd largest startup ecosystem. By 2023, Indian startups had generated 10 lakh jobs, with nearly half of these ventures emerging from Tier 2 and beyond cities, addressing local challenges in sectors like healthcare, education, and agriculture.

As per the official release, PW SOS is dedicated to preparing participants for the challenges of entrepreneurship by equipping them with essential skills, real-world experience, and a supportive community. The institution aims to foster innovation, creativity, and sustainable growth in the startup world. Participants gain access to a network of resources and opportunities that are crucial for entrepreneurial success.

Prateek Maheshwari, Co-Founder of Physics Wallah, emphasised, "Through PW SOS, we aim to provide aspiring entrepreneurs with access to mentorship from seasoned startup founders and key figures who have successfully scaled organisations. Additionally, we've established a fund of USD 5 million to support at least 100 startups over the next 60 months."

PW SOS offers three distinct programs: Aarambh, Prarambh, and Hopes Alive, each tailored for different stages of an entrepreneurial journey. Aarambh is a 5-day offline program for school students, college students, and early professionals, focusing on accelerating growth through resources, networks, and expert advice. Prarambh, a 5-month offline program, targets college students, early professionals, small family business owners, and social impact enthusiasts, emphasising business model development and budgeting. Hopes Alive is a 5-month hybrid program for seed-funded or bootstrapped startups, offering financial resources, counseling, and valuable connections.

In the next 12 months, PW SOS aims to enroll 1,000 aspiring entrepreneurs in Aarambh and 100 in Prarambh.

Alakh Pandey, Founder and CEO of Physics Wallah, highlighted the potential of startups from Tier 2 and 3 cities in driving India's economic growth, stating, "These aspiring entrepreneurs possess incredible business ideas but often struggle due to a lack of guidance and a supportive community."

Founded in 2020 by Alakh Pandey and Prateek Maheshwari, Physics Wallah (PW) is a Noida-based EdTech unicorn offering online, offline, and hybrid education across India. Reaching 98% of India's pin codes, PW claims to serve over 4.6 crore students through 112+ YouTube channels and has 55+ lakh paid users.