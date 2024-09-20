Get All Access for $5/mo

Physics Wallah Raises USD 210 Mn in Series B, Boosting Valuation to USD 2.8 Bn With this fresh round of funding, Physics Wallah plans to aggressively scale its operations. It also aims for inorganic expansion, entry into the K-12 segment, enhanced content offerings, and potential mergers with community-driven education platforms.

Physics Wallah (PW), the Noida-based edtech platform, has raised USD 210 million in its Series B funding round, led by Hornbill Capital. The round also saw participation from existing investors Lightspeed Venture Partners, GSV Ventures, and WestBridge Capital.

This latest infusion of capital brings the company's post-money valuation to USD 2.8 billion, marking a significant 2.5X increase from its previous valuation of USD 1.1 billion during its Series A round, where it secured USD 100 million.

"This investment is not just a validation of our efforts to democratize education and make quality education accessible to every student in India, but also a testament to the impact we have created over the years," said Alakh Pandey, founder and CEO of Physics Wallah.

Founded in 2020 by Alakh Pandey and Prateek Maheshwari, Physics Wallah specialises in providing online and offline courses, as well as study materials tailored for JEE, NEET, and other engineering entrance exams, in addition to state board exams. The company has also expanded into skilling, higher education, and study abroad programs. It operates the Institute of Innovation (IOI), which offers 4-year residential programs that prioritize job readiness.

Physics Wallah's journey began in 2014 as a YouTube channel offering free educational content. Since then, the platform has expanded its offerings significantly, claiming to have served over 46 million students through more than 112 YouTube channels available in five vernacular languages. Its app has seen over 30 million downloads, with 5.5 million students enrolled in its paid courses.

With the latest funding round, Physics Wallah has now raised a total of approximately USD 312 million. As of FY23, the company's founders retained an 81.8% stake, with an ESOP pool accounting for 9.1%. Investors WestBridge Capital and GSV Ventures held 6.7% and 2.27%, respectively. Physics Wallah's reach spans 18,808 pin codes in India, and the company employs 15,000 people.
