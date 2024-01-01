PM Modi
4 Things PM Modi Suggests for AI Proliferation
AI, for its future, will require the help of different kinds of AI. AI will need to be inclusive and will be required to accept all ideas. The more inclusive, the development journey of AI, the more inclusive will be the results shared PM Narendra Modi at an AI Summit
Chandrayaan-3 Makes History with World's First Ever Landing on South Polar Region
With Chandrayaan-3, India becomes the first nation to land in the south polar region. It also became the fourth nation to land successfully on the lunar surface, joining the ranks of the United States, Russia, and China.
UPI-PayNow Linkage Launched; Will Make Cross-Border Remittance Easy Between India and Singapore
The UPI-PayNow linkage is said to be the world's first such linkage to feature cloud-based infrastructure and have participation from non-banking financial institutions
Infrastructure Gets a Big Boost, Expecting High Growth Trajectory
Funding of these projects involves heavy capital expenditure and long gestation period and finding resources for the same is a crucial and challenging issue
Here's How Modi Govt's INR 1,000 Cr Fund Will Push India's Startup Ecosystem
While announcing the fund, PM Modi said that with INR 1,000 crore there will be no shortage of seed money for early-stage startups
PM Modi Cautions Citizens Ahead Of Festive Season, Says Virus Still A Threat
Taking note of several viral videos of people defying social distancing norma at shops/streets, he urged the citizens to take precautions until a vaccine is found
PM Modi Launches Transparent Taxation Platform to Make Tax System Seamless, Painless and Faceless
This platform will use technologies such as data analytics and AI and bring in a transparent, efficient, and accountable tax administration
India Extends Free Foodgrain Scheme For Poor Till November End
Under the scheme, 800 million people will be given five kilograms of rice or wheat, and one kilogram of lentils each month
25,000 Returnee Migrant Workers to Get Jobs Under Garib Kalyan Rojgaar Abhiyaan: FM Sitharaman
The INR 50,000 crore public work scheme for migrants will be launched by PM Narendra Modi on 20 June via video conference from Telihar village in Khagaria District of Bihar
India Will Definitely Get its Growth Back: PM Modi
While addressing the 125th anniversary celebrations of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in a video conference, Prime Minister Narendra Modi clearly stated that India will get its growth back.
Coronavirus: Majority Support Lockdown Relaxations With Social Distancing Norms
According to a survey by LocalCircles, 81 per cent respondents supported lockdown relaxations with social distancing norms at offices, shops, and other places after May 17 in red zone districts, except the ones which have a high virus load.
Coronavirus: Perform These 14 Yoga Asanas and Stand United with PM Narendra Modi in Fighting This Pandemic
Yoga has always been India's way to perform fitness for ages. Its lockdown time and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is here for the rescue
Here's all about NITI Aayog and Chinese Think Tank DRC's Business Dialogue in Wuhan
Fifth Dialogue between Niti Ayog and DRC (Development Research Centre) of the State Council, People's Republic of China, was held in Wuhan, China, on 28 November 2019
What All Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has for the J&K and Ladakh's Industrial Development
Indian government is planning to offer considerable incentives to promote industrial development in the UT of Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh
4 Factors How Privatization of Companies Would Turn Progressive for Modi Government
Indian government has been planning various measures since past 6 months to stabilize the country's economy. Few of its efforts include privatization of companies in order to augment the figures and achieve equilibrium.