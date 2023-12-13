AI, for its future, will require the help of different kinds of AI. AI will need to be inclusive and will be required to accept all ideas. The more inclusive, the development journey of AI, the more inclusive will be the results shared PM Narendra Modi at an AI Summit

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi feels that the country is currently seeing an enthusiastic AI innovation spirit, "We are about to launch an AI mission where its aim will be to establish India's AI compute power."

He further shared that the government's attempt will be to utilize AI capabilities to their fullest for social development and inclusive growth. Adding on to that, he said "AI, for its future, will require the help of different kinds of AI. AI will need to be inclusive and will be required to accept all ideas. The more inclusive, the development journey of AI, the more inclusive will be the results."

A look at few ideas that PM Modi feels would help develop AI further.

1. Make AI transformative, transparent, trusted

In his opinion, AI is already transformative, but it's up to us to make it as transparent as possible. If we can make the data and algorithm transparent and bias-free, then we will be able to convince people worldwide that AI is for their good. "We have to convince other countries that nobody will be left behind in this technological development journey," he noted.

2. Improve the credibility of AI

"Before any AI tool is released in the market, how much should it be tested, that's something one should ponder about," he shared. He also suggested Software Watermark, which would be able to notify users whether a particular information or product is generated by AI.

He called for completing the global framework on AI soon, "For the safety of mankind, this needs to be done urgently. AI is not just a new technology, it is a worldwide movement. Hence, we all need to work together."

3. Nurturing talent and tier 2 and 3 cities

"If upskilling and reskilling become a growth curve of AI, then the youth will be able to trust that AI is for the betterment of their future. If data protection can be done, then they will believe that AI will not breach their privacy for its advancements." He further shared that AI-related skills will be taken to Tier 2 and 3 cities via educational training institutes.

"Can we establish an institutional mechanism that ensures resilient employment? Can we bring a standardized global AI education curriculum? Can we set standards to prepare people for an AI-driven future?" he continued.

4. AI for local languages

Lastly, to make digital services more people-inclusive, PM suggested for adoption of AI. "Languages which are no longer spoken, how it can be revived by AI, that's something we can work on. Sanskrit language's ved and literature is very prosperous, how can it be taken ahead with AI? With AI, can the missing volumes of Vedic mathematics be reconnected?"

Besides the positives of AI, PM Modi also acknowledged concerns related to it such as deepfake, cyber security, data theft and terrorist organizations getting their hands on AI tools, "AI has several positive sides, but the negative aspects of it are a point of concern. It has the potential to become the strongest tool for development in the 21st century, it can also play a pivotal role in its destruction."

PM Modi shared these views at Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) Summit in Delhi.