ProcMart
ProcMart Elevates Sachin Jain to Co-founder Role to Accelerate Strategic Growth
Sachin joined ProcMart in March 2024 as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Chief Strategy Officer (CSO).
B2B Procurement Marketplace ProcMart Raises USD 30 Mn in Series B Led by Fundamentum and Edelweiss Discovery Fund
The Noida-based platform plans to use the newly raised capital to explore strategic acquisitions, expand its distribution network in India, and strengthen its international operations in Southeast Asia.
'Grow Fast' Should Not Merely Be the Only Objective of Business, Says ProcMart's Anish Popli
The B2B sector is hugely dominated by MSMEs and over a period they've set their industry standards, which make it very difficult for a big player to enter and try to streamline the market
ProcMart Raises $10 Million In Series A Funding Round
The latest round of funding will be deployed towards international expansion, strengthening vendor partnerships and upgrading technological and warehousing capabilities