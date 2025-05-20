ProcMart Elevates Sachin Jain to Co-founder Role to Accelerate Strategic Growth Sachin joined ProcMart in March 2024 as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Chief Strategy Officer (CSO).

Sachin Jain, Co-founder of ProcMart

B2B indirect procurement marketplace ProcMart has announced the appointment of Sachin Jain as its new Co-founder, marking a strategic move to strengthen leadership and accelerate growth.

Sachin joined ProcMart in March 2024 as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Chief Strategy Officer (CSO). Since then, he has played a pivotal role in business expansion, upgrading financial systems, and leading sustainability initiatives, including the acquisition of a green packaging facility in Aurangabad.

In his expanded role, Sachin will work closely with Anish Popli, Founder and CEO, to deepen customer relationships and drive scale across supply chain, product, and financial verticals.

"I am deeply honoured and grateful for this enhanced responsibility and for the trust placed in me by Anish, the Board, and the entire ProcMart team," said Sachin Jain, Co-founder of ProcMart. "This new chapter reflects our shared commitment to expanding capabilities, delivering greater value to customers, and building one of India's most respected and future-ready B2B supply chain platforms."

Sachin brings over 20 years of experience in finance, strategy, and organisational leadership. Prior to ProcMart, he served as CFO at Mahle Anand Filter Systems and held senior finance roles at the Anand Group. A CA, CS, and CMA, he also holds a Diploma in Advanced Management from Oxford University and is an alumnus of IIM Ahmedabad's Senior Leadership Program.

Founded in 2015, ProcMart offers comprehensive supply chain solutions, including purchase order and contract management, e-cataloging, and market intelligence. The company has raised USD 43 million to date, including a USD 30 million Series B round led by Fundamentum Partnership and Edelweiss Discovery Fund.

With Sachin's leadership and deep financial acumen, ProcMart is poised to scale new heights in India's evolving B2B landscape.
