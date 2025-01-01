Recur Club
News and Trends
Startup Funding Reset: Why Venture Debt Is Powering India's Next Growth Wave
Venture debt gains momentum nationwide as founders seek non dilutive capital and stronger financial guardrails for sustainable scale.
News and Trends
Recur Club Raises USD 50 Mn to Expand AI-Powered Debt Marketplace
The company plans to utilise the fresh funds to scale its team, strengthen its technology infrastructure, and expand operations into tier II and III cities.
News and Trends
Recur Club Unveils INR 150 Cr Fund to Boost D2C Growth in Quick Commerce
This special fund targets loan disbursal within seven days.
News and Trends
Kreedo Secures INR 10 Cr Debt Funding from Recur Club to Accelerate Growth
The raised funds will support Kreedo's working capital needs and drive its expansion, enhancing its ability to deliver innovative early education solutions.