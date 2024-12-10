Kreedo Secures INR 10 Cr Debt Funding from Recur Club to Accelerate Growth

The raised funds will support Kreedo's working capital needs and drive its expansion, enhancing its ability to deliver innovative early education solutions.

Edtech platform Kreedo Early Childhood Solutions announced that it has raised INR 10 crore in debt funding from Recur Club, a leading debt marketplace for startups and SMEs.

The funding marks a strategic milestone for Kreedo, enabling the Bengaluru-based company to bolster its operations and expand its footprint across India.

The financing is structured as a curated debt stack, blending short-term and long-term debt lines, including secured and unsecured instruments. This tailored approach will help Kreedo meet its working capital requirements and scale its product offerings in the early education sector.

Kreedo Co-founder Manikandan Krishnan said, "At Kreedo, we aim to redefine early education by equipping schools with innovative solutions that improve learning outcomes. This funding from Recur Club marks a pivotal step in scaling our operations. We're delighted to collaborate with Recur Club, whose seamless funding process aligns with our vision for impactful change in education."

Founded in 2012 by IIM-C alumni Mridula Shridhar and Manikandan Krishnan, Kreedo delivers play-based learning solutions to over 350,000 affordable private schools across India, catering to low-income families.

Its unique curriculum emphasises a "Concrete to Abstract" approach, integrating indoor and outdoor games to develop literacy, numeracy, and critical skills in children.

With a year-on-year revenue growth rate exceeding 35% for three consecutive years, Kreedo is making strides in transforming early education for schools charging less than INR 30,000 annually.

Recur Club Co-founder and CEO, Eklavya Gupta, shared, "It has been a pleasure working with Manikandan and witnessing Kreedo's incredible growth journey over the past couple of years. Their intelligent approach to capital management has enabled them to hyperscale effectively while preserving significant equity."

The debt funding follows Kreedo's earlier USD 4 million Series A raise from Heritas Capital and UBS Optimus Foundation. The latest infusion of funds will empower Kreedo to continue its mission of enhancing education for underserved communities, paving the way for transformative impact on future generations in India.