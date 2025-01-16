Recur Club Unveils INR 150 Cr Fund to Boost D2C Growth in Quick Commerce This special fund targets loan disbursal within seven days.

Eklavya Gupta, CEO and Co-Founder of Recur Club

Recur Club, a debt marketplace for startups and SMEs, has unveiled an INR 150 crore (USD 18 million) fund to bolster the growth of direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands in the quick commerce sector.

The initiative is designed to provide essential growth and working capital, enabling these brands to acquire inventory or enhance marketing efforts seamlessly.

This special fund targets loan disbursal within seven days. The platform's debt offerings are designed to meet the unique financial needs of businesses across various revenue and profitability stages. This fund will help businesses with their inventory, marketing spending, or growth planning on quick commerce platforms linked to POs.

"The Indian quick commerce market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 25% by 2030, driven by shifting consumer preferences for speed and convenience," said Eklavya Gupta, CEO and Co-Founder of Recur Club. "The D2C sector, anticipated to exceed USD 60 billion by 2027, is pivotal to this growth. We've observed a threefold increase in demand for debt financing, particularly among consumer brands leveraging quick commerce platforms. Over 50% of the 300 consumer brands we've financed focus on scaling inventory and strategic marketing to keep pace with growing consumer demand."

Recur Club is a marketplace for debt finance that provides loans to new and existing companies. By registering and connecting their financial information, businesses can obtain loans ranging from INR 50 lakhs to INR 100 crore in as little as 48 hours.

Over the past three years, the platform claims to have disbursed over INR 500 crore to D2C businesses, which constitute 30% of its overall portfolio. These companies span revenues ranging from INR 1 crore to INR 300 crore, highlighting Recur Club's versatility in addressing diverse financial needs.

In partnership with InCred, Recur Club claims to have already deployed INR 300 crore in funding to support early and mid-stage startups in 2024. Additionally, its "Recur Scale" facility offers up to INR 100 crore in funding for individual startups or SMEs, while "Recur Swift" is poised to deploy INR 1,000 crore to micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Backed by prestigious investors such as InfoEdge Ventures, Village Global, LC Nueva, and Titan Capital, Recur Club remains a cornerstone of India's D2C growth narrative.
