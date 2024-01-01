Refurbished Goods Industry

News and Trends

This Startup Sells Second-Hand Two-Wheelers; Assures Buy Back Within 12 Months

The startup claims that people are opting for used two-wheelers over public transport and shared vehicles

By Debarghya Sil
Lifestyle

Tips To Buy Refurbished Furniture Online

By opting for refurbished furniture, consumers can buy stylish and trending designs in the furniture world at affordable prices

News and Trends

After Flipkart, Amazon Goes In Direct Competition With Olx And Quikr

Amazon to sell used goods on its platform.

Technology

Indian Govt. Rejects Apple's Refurbished Store Idea: Here Are Alternatives

The refurbished goods market has not taken off as well as it should have, despite selling original products with guarantees at half the rates, why?

Growth Strategies

Bessemer and Blume Ventures backed re-commerce start-up ReGlobe.in eyes expansion pan India

The company is on an aggressive drive to grow its partner network and plans to expand its partner network in the more than 30 cities.