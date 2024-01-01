Refurbished Goods Industry
This Startup Sells Second-Hand Two-Wheelers; Assures Buy Back Within 12 Months
The startup claims that people are opting for used two-wheelers over public transport and shared vehicles
Tips To Buy Refurbished Furniture Online
By opting for refurbished furniture, consumers can buy stylish and trending designs in the furniture world at affordable prices
After Flipkart, Amazon Goes In Direct Competition With Olx And Quikr
Amazon to sell used goods on its platform.
Indian Govt. Rejects Apple's Refurbished Store Idea: Here Are Alternatives
The refurbished goods market has not taken off as well as it should have, despite selling original products with guarantees at half the rates, why?
Bessemer and Blume Ventures backed re-commerce start-up ReGlobe.in eyes expansion pan India
The company is on an aggressive drive to grow its partner network and plans to expand its partner network in the more than 30 cities.