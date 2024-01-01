Repo rate

Repo Rate Kept Unchanged for 5th Time by RBI this Fiscal Year

The previous change in the key rate took place in February 2023 when RBI hiked the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.50 per cent from 6.25 per cent

By Paromita Gupta
RBI Keeps the Repo Rate Unchanged At 6.50 Per Cent

The MPC is a six-member committee comprising Das, Rajiv Ranjan, Ashima Goyal, Shashanka Bhide, Jayanth Varma, and Michael Patra, which held meetings on the 3rd, 5th and 6th of April 2023. The decision to keep the repo rate was a unanimous one.

RBI Hikes Repo Rate By 25 Basis Points To 6.50 Per Cent

While the central bank has increased rates, it called the Indian economy resilient

RBI Increases Repo Rate: Here's How It Will Impact You

The central bank hiked repo rate by 50 basis points to 5.4 per cent

RBI Hikes Repo Rate By 50 Basis Points

The Monetary Policy Committee focuses on ensuring that inflation remains within the target range, while supporting growth

RBI Slashes GDP Growth Rate To 9.5% For FY22; Key Interest Rates Unchanged

The central bank had earlier projected a GDP growth projection of 10.5 per cent

RBI Maintains Status Quo On Repo & Reverse Repo Rates

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said the GDP growth is projected at 10.5 per cent for the next fiscal