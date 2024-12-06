Cyber Week Sale! 50% Off All Access

Unchanged: RBI Continues to Maintain its Repo Rate at 6.50% The standing deposit facility (SDF) rate, the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate and the Bank Rate also remain unchanged

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Wikimedia Commons

The apex banking body of India, the Reserve Bank of India announced its decision to maintain the policy repo rate under at 6.50 per cent. The central bank last adjusted the key rate in February 2023, when it raised the rate by 25 basis points, increasing it from 6.25 per cent to 6.50 per cent.

"The mandate given to RBI is to maintain price stability while supporting growth," he said at the 4th MPC conference of 2024.

This marks the last MPC meeting for the calendar year. Notably, Das will be chairing the final meeting of his term concluding on December 10.

For the uninitiated, the repo rate represents the interest rate at which banks borrow funds from the RBI.

The decision was made unanimously by the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), comprising RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, Rajiv Ranjan, Michael Debabrata Patra and the newly appointed members Saugata Bhattacharya, Dr Nagesh Kumar, and Ram Singh. The committee held meetings from the 4th to the 6th of December 2024. The decision to keep the rate unchanged had a 4:2 majority.

The committee unanimously agreed to continue a neutral stance.

Notably, the standing deposit facility (SDF) rate remains unchanged at 6.25 per cent and the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate and the Bank Rate at 6.75 per cent.

Das' projection for GDP for FY 24-25 now stands altered at 6.6 per cent. Meanwhile, he predicts quarterly real GDP growth of Q3 at 6.8 per cent; and Q4 at 7.2 per cent.

Additionally, he projects the real GDP growth for Q1 of 2025-26 at 6.9 per cent and for Q2 2025-26 at 7.3 per cent.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business News

This 28-Year-Old Entrepreneur With Down Syndrome Runs the World's Largest Sock Company. Here's How He Started It.

The eight-year-old company recently hit a record number of orders.

By Sherin Shibu
Growing a Business

How to Eliminate Unnecessary Tasks and Focus on What Really Matters

Hack away at the unessential and reclaim your time.

By Chris Kille
Entrepreneurs

Doyens of D2C: How these Founders are Reshaping the Space

Our current issue is one dedicated to the doyens of D2C. One clear theme, which emerged out of our conversations with entrepreneurs featured in this edition, is their newfound focus towards quick commerce, which is driving sales to a new high

By Punita Sabharwal
Business News

Another '30 Under 30' Recipient Was Arrested For Fraud—And She's Not the Only One. Here Are 6 Other Former Honorees Who Turned Out to Be Felons.

From promising prodigies to notorious felons, these are the most infamous former "30 Under 30" honorees who went from celebrated entrepreneurs to convicted criminals.

By Madeline Garfinkle
News and Trends

Annapurna Finance Secures USD 109.5 Mn via Multilateral ECB Transaction

The funds will support rural women and underserved populations, enhancing financial access, boosting economic participation, and fostering development in India's underbanked regions through targeted microfinance initiatives.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business Solutions

'Please Hold' is Officially Cancelled — How to Future-Proof Your Customer Service for Gen Z and Beyond

Customers are increasingly expecting better service. Younger generations are leading the way.

By Mike Murchison