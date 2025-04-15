Capital-A and SanchiConnect Launch MaXcel Accelerator to Power Manufacturing Startups MaXcel will support early-stage industrial tech startups with MVPs or early traction, offering INR 3–4 crore fast-track funding and term sheets within 30 days of selection.

Capital-A, an early-stage venture capital firm focused on B2B startups, has teamed up with deeptech ecosystem platform SanchiConnect to unveil MaXcel, a first-of-its-kind accelerator dedicated to startups and MSMEs building in the manufacturing and allied sectors.

The accelerator will support early-stage startups operating in precision manufacturing, advanced materials, semiconductors, IoT, frugal industrial automation, robotics, and smart factory systems, particularly those with MVPs, pilot traction, or early revenue.

Startups shortlisted for the program will receive INR 3–4 crore in fast-track funding, with term sheets issued within 30 days. The 24-week program includes a 12-week go-to-market module offering direct corporate connects, pilot opportunities, and participation in a global offshore demo day. Founders will also get personalised mentoring from industry veterans and successful entrepreneurs.

Ankit Kedia, Founder and Lead Investor, Capital-A, shared his vision: "We are thrilled about MaXcel and its potential to catalyse the next wave of innovation, that will come from the shop floors, factories, and industrial corridors of India. Capital-A's deep manufacturing experience along with SanchiConnect's widespread access to the ecosystem, MaXcel will serve as a launchpad for founders building in the sunrise manufacturing sector."

Dr Sunil Shekhawat, Co-founder of SanchiConnect, said, "This collaboration is about reimagining what's possible when innovation meets execution. MaXcel isn't just a program but a catalyst for the next generation of industrial leaders."

To build awareness and engage with local ecosystems, a multi-city roadshow will take place across India, visiting innovation hubs such as Bengaluru, Pune, Ahmedabad, Indore, Guwahati, Coimbatore, Kochi, and Noida. Applications for MaXcel are open until May 10, 2025.

Founded in 2021, Capital-A has invested in over 25 startups including Agrileaf, Matchlog, Rooter, and Riskcovry. SanchiConnect continues to lead India's deeptech B2B ecosystem, driving innovation through accelerator programs and strategic matchmaking.
