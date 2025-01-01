ResponsAbility
Ace International, Agnikul, Wealthy, Zinit, Mirana and LightSpeed Lead This Week's Funding
Funding highlights for the week of Nov 22 to 28, 2025.
Ace International Raises USD 35 Mn to Expand Dairy Manufacturing in Andhra Pradesh
The funding round was led by Dutch development bank FMO, with participation from ResponsAbility, Incofin and Fiedlin Ventures.
BlueEarth, ResponsAbility, Franklin Templeton Back Varthana with INR 159 Cr Debt Funding
The company plans to deploy the capital towards expanding its network of affordable private schools and integrating solar and renewable energy infrastructure in these institutions.
Battery Smart Secures USD 29 Mn to Accelerate Battery Swapping Expansion
The investment was led by New York-based private equity firm Rising Tide Energy, with participation from responsAbility, Ecosystem Integrity Fund, and LeapFrog Investments.