There Is an Intimacy That Technology Can't Replace, Rishad Premji On Hybrid Work Culture

The Wipro chairman also said that tech industry is one of the spoilt industries in terms of this model of how we work

By Teena Jose
Building Sense Of Connectedness To Employees Is Challenging, Says Rishad Premji

Commenting on the entrepreneurs' obsession over unicorn status, Wipro chairman said that the founders should focus on building valuable business rather than the valuation

Wipro Fires 300 Employees For Moonlighting

The Wipro chairman Rishad Premji said that this is a complete violation of integrity in its deepest form

Infosys Warns Employees Against Moonlighting

The company stated that any violation will lead to disciplinary action that could include termination of employment

Moonlighting Is Plain And Simple Cheating, Says Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji

The moonlighting allows the employees to take up an alternative job beside their primary work

Rishad Premji On Philanthropy and Why Wipro Does Not Acquire Start-ups

The Wipro Chairman also spoke about three sectors where he would put his money

Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting Takes a New Approach Towards Start-ups - Launches a VC Fund

From Samsung to SoftBank, launching VC funds and investing in Indian start-ups has become the new fad

3 Valuable Entrepreneurial Lessons from India's IT Czar Who Calls it a Day

A prolific businessman, who changed the dynamics of corporate governance, Azim Premji, has called it a day and handed over the reins of the company to his son, Rishad Premji