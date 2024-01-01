Rishad Premji
There Is an Intimacy That Technology Can't Replace, Rishad Premji On Hybrid Work Culture
The Wipro chairman also said that tech industry is one of the spoilt industries in terms of this model of how we work
Building Sense Of Connectedness To Employees Is Challenging, Says Rishad Premji
Commenting on the entrepreneurs' obsession over unicorn status, Wipro chairman said that the founders should focus on building valuable business rather than the valuation
Wipro Fires 300 Employees For Moonlighting
The Wipro chairman Rishad Premji said that this is a complete violation of integrity in its deepest form
Infosys Warns Employees Against Moonlighting
The company stated that any violation will lead to disciplinary action that could include termination of employment
Moonlighting Is Plain And Simple Cheating, Says Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji
The moonlighting allows the employees to take up an alternative job beside their primary work
Rishad Premji On Philanthropy and Why Wipro Does Not Acquire Start-ups
The Wipro Chairman also spoke about three sectors where he would put his money
Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting Takes a New Approach Towards Start-ups - Launches a VC Fund
From Samsung to SoftBank, launching VC funds and investing in Indian start-ups has become the new fad
3 Valuable Entrepreneurial Lessons from India's IT Czar Who Calls it a Day
A prolific businessman, who changed the dynamics of corporate governance, Azim Premji, has called it a day and handed over the reins of the company to his son, Rishad Premji