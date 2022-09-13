Infosys Warns Employees Against Moonlighting

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

IT Company Infosys Ltd., has warned its employees against moonlighting through an email, sent on September 12, stating that such activities will lead to the termination of contract.

"No two-timing, no moonlighting and no double lives. Moonlighting is not permitted as per the employees' code of conduct, and any violation will lead to disciplinary action that could include termination of employment. Employees cannot take up other assignments during or outside business hours," stated in the email.

"At Infosys, dual employment is not permitted. As clearly stated in your offer letter, you agree not to take employment, whether full-time or part-time as director/partner/member/employee of any other organization/entity engaged in any forms of business activities without the consent of Infosys. The consent may be given subject to any terms and conditions that the company may think fit and may be withdrawn at any time at the discretion of the company," added in the email.

Moonlighting becomes one of the most discussed topics during the pandemic when the work from culture began to spread across the companies. While food delivery platform Swiggy allowed its workers to take up any other works after the working hours, some other companies opposed the moonlighting policy. Out of these, the statement from Wipro chairman Rishad Premji about moonlighting policy got into spotlight. He said hat, "There is a lot of chatter about people moonlighting in the tech industry. This is cheating, plain and simple."