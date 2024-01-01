Sanjay Dutt
Sanjay Dutt used Buckets and Spades to Exercise While in Jail
He changed his workout regime but never skipped a session
5 Untold and Unique Aspects of Sanjay Dutt's Life
Dutt's long love affair with photography has been a much of an unknown fact amongst his fans and close-knit people
Best Quotes of the 'Khalnayak' of Indian Cinema
"Acting for me is like riding a cycle, which I would keep doing properly"
Sanjay Dutt – The Mentor and The Mentee
How the Baba of Bollywood has played the role of a teacher and a student