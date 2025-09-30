Sanjay Dutt Launches His First Restaurant Solaire at Grand Hyatt Mumbai Sanjay Dutt Launches Solaire, a Dynamic Dining Destination at Grand Hyatt Mumbai, Combining Global Cuisine, Creative Cocktails, and Modern Design

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Solaire

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has entered the hospitality industry with the launch of Solaire, his first restaurant, set to open on September 20, 2025, at the Grand Hyatt in Kalina, Mumbai.

Solaire has been envisioned as a modern dining space that adapts through the day. Guests can enjoy relaxed lunches, refined dinners, and an evening that gradually shifts into a high-energy bar setting with cocktails and music. The concept has been designed to bring food and atmosphere together rather than leaning too heavily on either.

At the center of the restaurant is its food philosophy. The menu has been developed in collaboration with an internationally experienced chef and draws inspiration from global cuisines. Highlights include Indian curries prepared with traditional spices, Mediterranean mezze, Asian dishes with bold flavors, and European classics presented with a contemporary touch. The focus is on creating dishes that feel both familiar and fresh.

The bar complements this approach by offering a mix of inventive cocktails and non-alcoholic options.

Solaire's interiors have been designed to reflect warmth and energy. Key elements include an open kitchen, a detailed mosaic-style bar, and seating that balances comfort with elegance. Lighting, scent, and acoustics have also been considered carefully to give the venue a unique identity.

Sanjay Dutt shared, "With Solaire, I'm stepping into a new chapter with my first restaurant. Food has always been close to my heart, and I wanted to create something that feels both global and personal."

Co-founder Ishaan Varma added that Solaire marks the start of a wider plan to develop new dining concepts across India and abroad. Chief Executive Officer Amit Lakhyani noted that the aim is to deliver more than just a restaurant, offering guests a combination of quality food, drinks, and atmosphere in one space.
