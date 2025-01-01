Sarvam AI
Google Empowers Indian Developers to Lead the Global AI Wave
Central to the update was the introduction of Google's latest AI advancements for India, including localised deployment of its high-performance Gemini 2.5 Flash model, a set of new agentic AI tools in Firebase Studio, and partnerships aimed at nurturing local AI talent and solutions.
Samsung R&D Institute Noida Hosts Third Startup Summit to Champion AI Innovation and Ethical Tech
This year's summit brought together eight pioneering startups—Sarvam AI, Jivi AI, HealthifyMe, ValidSoft, KOGO AI, NeoDocs, EnableX, and Magnimus—to showcase their cutting-edge solutions and explore collaborative opportunities with Samsung's global R&D and business units.
Sarvam AI Launches 24B Parameter Open-Source LLM for Indian Languages and Reasoning Tasks
This release follows Sarvam's selection by the Indian government to build a sovereign LLM under the IndiaAI Mission, marking the first step in strengthening the country's domestic AI capabilities
Sarvam AI to Build India's First Homegrown GenAI Platform in Six Months under IndiaAI Mission
If Sarvam's effort succeeds, it will establish India not just as a consumer of AI technologies, but as a co-creator and global leader in AI innovation