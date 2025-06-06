Samsung R&D Institute Noida Hosts Third Startup Summit to Champion AI Innovation and Ethical Tech This year's summit brought together eight pioneering startups—Sarvam AI, Jivi AI, HealthifyMe, ValidSoft, KOGO AI, NeoDocs, EnableX, and Magnimus—to showcase their cutting-edge solutions and explore collaborative opportunities with Samsung's global R&D and business units.

Samsung R&D Institute, Noida (SRI-Noida) hosted its third annual Startup Summit, spotlighting disruptive AI-first startups and emerging technologies across healthcare, immersive experiences, and ethical AI. The event underlined Samsung's commitment to strengthening India's innovation landscape through strategic partnerships and talent acceleration.

This year's summit brought together eight pioneering startups—Sarvam AI, Jivi AI, HealthifyMe, ValidSoft, KOGO AI, NeoDocs, EnableX, and Magnimus—to showcase their cutting-edge solutions and explore collaborative opportunities with Samsung's global R&D and business units. The startups were selected based on their innovation potential, scalability, and alignment with Samsung's vision of a connected, human-centered digital future.

The summit delved into critical topics such as AI ethics, digital trust, and cross-functional innovation, emphasizing the need for transparent and responsible tech deployment.

"As SRI-Noida continues to drive the research and innovation agenda, the success of the third Startup Summit underscores our mission to empower next-generation technology leaders through meaningful upskilling, sustained collaboration, and deep ecosystem engagement," said Kyungyun Roo, Managing Director of SRI-Noida. "This year's edition was bigger, bolder, and more impact-driven—addressing contemporary challenges while enabling entrepreneurs to create solutions that are globally competitive and locally relevant."

A highlight of the event was a panel discussion featuring startup founders and SRI-Noida leadership, which explored themes such as the rise of AI agents, personalised engagement in digital health, and the imperative for ethical data governance. Panelists stressed the growing importance of trust, transparency, and personalised user experiences in accelerating adoption and improving outcomes, particularly in healthcare.

Each participating startup brought a unique value proposition:

  • Sarvam AI unveiled a multilingual audio LLM platform.
  • Jivi AI demonstrated AI doctor consultations powered by LLMs.
  • HealthifyMe showcased its AI-based nutrition engine.
  • ValidSoft introduced deepfake audio detection.
  • KOGO AI presented a Large Action Model for voice interfaces.
  • NeoDocs revealed point-of-care diagnostic tools.
  • EnableX displayed facial recognition-based user interaction tech.
  • Magnimus offered gamified XR wellness solutions.

Participants lauded the summit's immersive format and the opportunity to engage deeply with Samsung's experts. By aligning breakthrough innovation with real-world applications, the event reinforced SRI-Noida's role as a catalyst for transformational, ethical, and scalable tech solutions—shaping the future of AI and beyond.
