Series B Round
Snabbit Raises USD 19 Mn Series B to Transform On-Demand Home Services
The Series B round was led by Lightspeed, with continued participation from Elevation Capital and Nexus Venture Partners.
Visa Processing Platform Atlys Secures USD 20 Mn in Series B Round Led by Peak XV Partners and Elevation Capital
With the fresh funds, the Delhi- and San Francisco-based firm aims to enhance its product and engineering capabilities, enter new markets, and scale its global operations.
Way2News Raises USD 14 Mn Series B Round Led by WestBridge Capital to Enhance Regional News Presence
With the fresh proceeds, Way2News will focus on scaling operations, enhancing technology, and expanding its presence in the South Indian market.
Wealth Management Firm Neo Secures INR 400 Cr in Series B Round Led by MUFG Bank and Euclidean Capital
The newly acquired funds will be directed towards expanding Neo's wealth management division and bolstering its asset management business, as per the company statements.