Snabbit, the Mumbai-based on-demand home services startup, has raised USD 19 million in its Series B round, led by Lightspeed, with continued participation from Elevation Capital and Nexus Venture Partners.

This fresh infusion comes just four months after Snabbit's USD 5.5 million Series A, underscoring strong investor conviction in the startup's breakout potential and its vision to revolutionize how Indian households access everyday services.

The newly raised capital will be strategically deployed to expand Snabbit's operations from 10 to over 200 micro-markets in the next nine months. The company also plans to scale its workforce, investing heavily in team building and training, as it ramps up operations to meet rising demand.

"At Snabbit, we're leading the biggest disruption in Indian consumer internet today, fundamentally changing how households access regular services," said Aayush Agarwal, Founder and CEO. "While ride-hailing transformed mobility and e-commerce reshaped fashion, regular home services remained largely undigitised. With Snabbit, we're solving for trust, quality, and speed — all at the tap of a button."

Founded in 2024 by Aayush Agarwal, Snabbit is a quick-service app for home services, offering on-demand assistance for tasks like cleaning, dishwashing, and laundry. Users can book trained professionals by the hour, who arrive within 10–15 minutes, enabled by Snabbit's hyperlocal, tech-enabled infrastructure.

Snabbit operates on a full-stack model, managing everything from sourcing and training experts to quality assurance and pricing. Its innovative time-based pricing and commitment to speed make it a daily utility for urban families.

Snabbit is also reshaping the lives of service providers, many of whom are women from informal employment backgrounds. "They now have Aadhaar-linked bank accounts, insurance, and steady incomes," said Aayush. "Once invisible and underpaid, they're now trained, trusted, and celebrated professionals."

Rahul Taneja, Partner at Lightspeed, remarked, "Aayush and the team are building a platform that brings structure and dignity to a sector long ignored. We're proud to support this transformation."

Suvir Sujan of Nexus Venture Partners and Manish Advani of Elevation Capital echoed similar optimism, praising Snabbit's scalable model and its ability to crack a complex, underserved market.

With this new funding, Snabbit is well on its way to making trusted, high-quality home services a mainstream part of urban Indian life.