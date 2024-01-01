Series C Round
Wooden Street Raises INR 354 Cr in Series C Round Led by Premji Invest
The Jaipur-based brand aims to use new funding to expand experience stores in tier-I and tier-II cities, enhance omni-channel presence, boost manufacturing, diversify products, and strengthen its supply chain.
Awign Secures USD 24.5 Mn from Mynavi Corporation for Business Growth
The raised funds will be used by Awign for working capital requirements, general operations, and business growth.
AI Startup Atlan Raises USD 105 Mn in Series C Round Led by GIC and Meritech Capital
Existing investors Salesforce Ventures and Peak XV Partners also participated in the capital round, increasing Atlan's total fundraising to almost USD 206 million.
Fish and Seafood Tech Startup Captain Fresh Secures USD 25 M in Extended Series C Round
The Bengaluru-based startup Captain Fresh plans to use the raised funds to bolster its distribution presence in the US and Europe.