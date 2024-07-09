Ending Soon! Save 33% on All Access

Awign Secures USD 24.5 Mn from Mynavi Corporation for Business Growth The raised funds will be used by Awign for working capital requirements, general operations, and business growth.

[L-R] Praveen Kumar, Annanya Sarthak, & Gurpreet Singh, Co-founders of Awign

The Bengaluru-based HR IT startup Awign has secured INR 203.5 crore (USD 24.5 million) in Series C from Japan-based Mynavi Corporation, which will now own a 73% share in the business.

The raised funds will be used by Awign for working capital requirements, general operations, and business growth.

In 2022, Awign secured a USD 15 million Series B investment led by Bertelsmann India Investments and Amicus Capital Partners, with additional funding from Mynavi Corporation.

Founded in 2016 by Annanya Sarthak, Gurpreet Singh, and Praveen Kumar, Awign helps enterprises run their businesses via outcome-based execution along with discovery, deployment, and payroll.

It offers a range of services, from on-ground operations to digital tasks, focusing on flexible work opportunities and leveraging technology for efficiency.

Awign claims to serve a diverse client base, including Fortune 500 companies and startups, and has rapidly expanded its operations across India.

Mynavi Corporation, founded in 1973, is a leader in HR technology in Japan, offering recruitment, staffing, and workforce solutions. Recognizing the rapid growth of India's gig economy, driven by digitalization and increased demand for flexible work, Mynavi invested in Awign.

This partnership aligns with Mynavi's strategy to connect with the expanding gig economy in India and complements Awign's innovative approach to workforce management.
