Shikhar Dhawan
Shikhar Dhawan Invests in Eyewear Brand QUE; Joins as Partner and Brand Ambassador
With a vision to democratise style and quality, QUE aims to make its premium sunglasses accessible to a mass premium audience across India and beyond.
Shikhar Dhawan Invests In TagZ Foods And Joins On Board As Brand Ambassador
The partnership between TagZ Foods and Shikhar Dhawan is set to roll out soon, with a range of marketing and advertising campaigns planned to promote the brand' snacking experiences
Shikhar Dhawan Collaborates With Bliv.Club And WIOM To Launch Metaverse Sports City
The soon-to-be-launched multifaceted sports city will be home to cricket stadiums, a sportsplex, a sports café, gym, e-sports zone, cottages running tracks, 3D immersive sports museum, sports library, an arena for other sports and much more
Entrepreneurial Masterstroke off-field got Shikhar Dhawan Into Entrepreneur India's 35under35 list
The southpaw made his debut in business with home decor brand 'DaONE Home'