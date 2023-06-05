The partnership between TagZ Foods and Shikhar Dhawan is set to roll out soon, with a range of marketing and advertising campaigns planned to promote the brand' snacking experiences

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

TagZ Foods, a Bengaluru based urban snack brand, has announced that it has roped in Shikhar Dhawan as Investor and brand ambassador. This Indian cricketer, known for his dynamic batting style, passion for fitness and strong appeal among young consumers, is a perfect fit for TagZ Foods that is committed to providing fitter snacking experiences. This brand partnership is said to align well with Dhawan's focus on fitness and active lifestyle choices.

Commenting on the partnership, Shikhar Dhawan said that, "I am thrilled to be associated with TagZ Foods, a brand that is dedicated to promoting fitter snacking habits. As a sportsman, I understand the importance of eating better and leading an active lifestyle. I am excited to be a part of TagZ Foods' journey as it leapfrogs into its next orbit of growth and expansion. This is a deep and long-term partnership in my dual role as investor and brand ambassador at TagZ."

With the help of Shikhar Dhawan, TagZ Foods hopes to reach out to more consumers and encourage them to make better snacking choices. According to an official statement by the company, the partnership between TagZ Foods and Shikhar Dhawan is set to roll out soon, with a range of marketing and advertising campaigns planned to promote the brand' snacking experiences.

"We are delighted to welcome Shikhar Dhawan to Team TagZ as our brand ambassador. He embodies the values that we stand for – better eating, fitness and an active lifestyle. His association with TagZ Foods in his dual capacity as investor and brand ambassador is deep integration into our brand's mission. We hope to provide his fans with the fittest snacking experiences through our range of popped potato chips with 50% less fat, hemp cookies and gourmet dips," said Anish Basu Roy, co-founder, TagZ Foods.

The Bengaluru-based TagZ Foods, founded by Anish Basu Roy and Sagar Bhalotia in 2019 counts Dexter Angels, Agility Ventures, Venture Catalysts, along with Ashneer Grover, Namita Thapar, RannvijaySingh, Arjun Vaidya as its investors, and is planning expand its product line, production capacity and strengthen its distribution to other cities in the country.