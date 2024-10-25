Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Social media platforms are constantly evolving to keep creators engaged, but the changes to their monetization systems aren't always in the creators' best interest. Recently, platforms like Meta (Instagram/Facebook) and X (formerly Twitter) made adjustments to their creator monetization platforms in an effort to keep us producing content that keeps users scrolling. But let's be honest — these systems are designed to benefit the platform more than the creator.

Not everyone is on these platforms to make money from their monetization programs, but if you are — and you're relying on these platforms for revenue — you're playing a losing game. Algorithms control the visibility of your content, and whether you're earning from ad revenue or just trying to reach more people, it's the platform that ultimately calls the shots.

I've experienced this firsthand. Over the last year, I racked up 35.9 million impressions on X. You'd think with that kind of reach, the payout would be significant, right? Well, not quite. My total earnings? $115.24. That's barely enough for a decent pair of sneakers.

The truth is, if you're relying solely on platforms like Meta or X to build your livelihood, you're going to be disappointed. These platforms are great for visibility, but they aren't designed to make creators rich. It's time to stop chasing likes, shares and viral moments and start taking control of your content and revenue streams.

Platforms are for awareness, not revenue

Let's get this straight — social media platforms are excellent tools for building awareness. They can help you reach new audiences, grow your following and gain visibility. But when it comes to monetizing that reach, the situation changes. The problem isn't with creators not making good content; it's that the platforms themselves control how many people see your work and how much you earn from it.

Creators need to understand that these platforms are ad platforms first, not creator-first. They profit from ads, not from paying creators. Recent changes on Meta and X reflect this, as both platforms have made tweaks to their monetization systems to keep creators engaged and pumping out content. However, these changes don't really shift the balance in the creator's favor.

The reality of revenue share on social platforms

Here's how monetization on these platforms works:

Meta (Instagram/Facebook): They've introduced In-Stream Ads and Ads on Reels, allowing creators to earn from their content. But unless you have a huge following, those earnings will be minimal. They may give the illusion of helping creators, but the lion's share of the revenue goes to Meta.

X (formerly Twitter): X recently made a switch to paying creators based on engagement from Premium users only. This means if your audience isn't subscribed to X Premium, their engagement doesn't count toward your earnings. In other words, the platform is asking you to push their premium service to make money.

The common theme? These platforms dictate your reach and earnings. Even with millions of impressions, you might still see shockingly low payouts. That's the reality of relying on algorithms and ad-based revenue.

What content ownership really means

When I say "take ownership of your content," I'm talking about moving away from platforms you don't control. You need to be in charge of where your content lives, how it's monetized and who gets to access it.

This is what true ownership looks like:

Your content resides on a platform you control.

You decide how it's monetized.

You set the terms for who gets access and keep 100% of the revenue.

Social media platforms are useful for visibility, but if they change their algorithms or policies, your reach and income can vanish overnight. Creators who rely solely on these platforms are always at risk of having their hard-earned audience controlled by someone else's rules.

I've seen creators with massive followings wake up one day to find their reach has been slashed because of an algorithm update. That's the trap: You're constantly at the mercy of decisions made by the platform, not by you.

Creators are sleeping on email

The crazy part? Many creators are still sleeping on email. Even some of the biggest names in content creation are putting all their faith in social media platforms. But email is one of the most powerful tools for reaching your audience directly. Unlike social media, you own your email list. Algorithms can't touch it.

Take Morning Brew as an example. They built their media empire by delivering free content through email. They cut through the social media noise, and today, they're monetizing that audience through ads and sponsorships — keeping the majority of the revenue for themselves.

Email marketing gives you control and consistency. You don't have to worry about reach being throttled because you own the relationship with your audience.

Why every creator needs a paid newsletter or course

If you're serious about monetizing your audience, it's time to move beyond relying solely on social platforms. Instead, focus on creating content you can own, like a paid newsletter or an online course.

Here's why these models work:

Paid newsletters: A paid newsletter allows you to deliver exclusive, high-value content directly to your subscribers. This creates recurring revenue and puts you in control of what you're delivering and how much you're charging. Morning Brew is a prime example of how this model can be scaled. By giving away content for free, they built a massive audience, which they now monetize through ads and sponsorships. Online courses: Have a skill or expertise? Package it up and sell it as a course. Online courses are a scalable product that keeps generating revenue even after you've created it. You can build a course once and keep profiting from it indefinitely.

How you can leverage social platforms for awareness

Just because I'm saying don't rely on social platforms for revenue doesn't mean you shouldn't use them. Social platforms are still one of the best ways to build awareness and get attention at the top of the funnel. Here's how you can leverage them to support your monetization strategy:

Create awareness: Post engaging content that hooks people in. Your goal is to drive visibility, not immediate monetization. Drive traffic to owned channels: Once you've captured attention, move your audience to your email list, website or paid newsletter — platforms you control. Monetize on your terms: With your audience on a platform you own, you can monetize however you see fit, keeping all the revenue and growing your business sustainably.

The creator economy is evolving, and the future belongs to those who take control of their content and revenue streams. Social media platforms like Meta and X are great for building awareness, but you shouldn't depend on them for monetization.

Instead, take control by moving your audience to a platform like email newsletters or online courses, where you own the content, the reach and the revenue. You'll be free from the constant algorithm changes and in control of how much you earn.

Ready to take control of your future? Start building your audience and stop relying on social platforms to determine your success. The future of your business depends on it.