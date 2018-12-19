Carlos Gil

Carlos Gil

Contributor
CEO and Founder of Gil Media Co.
Carlos Gil is a first-generation Latino marketing executive, international keynote speaker and award-winning Snapchat storyteller with over a decade of experience leading social media strategy for global brands including LinkedIn, Winn-Dixie, Save-A-Lot and BMC Software. Gil’s work has been featured by CNNMoney, Harvard Business Review, Mashable and Social Media Examiner in addition to dozens of trade publications. Presently, Gil is the CEO and founder of Gil Media Co., a full-service marketing firm based in Los Angeles, which works with Fortune 500 clients including DocuSign, Western Union and Keller Williams.

5 Tips to Dominate Social Media Marketing in 2019
5 Tips to Dominate Social Media Marketing in 2019

Here's how to make sure you make the most of your time and money.
How to Become a World Class Speaker
How to Become a World Class Speaker

VaynerSpeakers CEO Zach Nadler shares his top tips for public speaking.
How to Transition From a Corporate Job to Being an Entrepreneur
How to Transition From a Corporate Job to Being an Entrepreneur

If you've been contemplating ditching your 9-to-5 for self-employment, here are five things that will make your transition easier in the long-term.
How to Use Instagram for Lead Generation
How to Use Instagram for Lead Generation

Here are five tips to help you find potential customers on Instagram and the tactics you can apply to reel them in.
5 Steps to Grow Your YouTube Channel in 2019
5 Steps to Grow Your YouTube Channel in 2019

As you make your strategic plans for 2019, look no further than YouTube.
Gary Vaynerchuk Is Showing Us How to Make It as an Entrepreneur
Gary Vaynerchuk Is Showing Us How to Make It as an Entrepreneur

Here are five key points Vaynerchuk shared at ComplexCon 2018 to help separate yourself from the pack and succeed.
How Hip-Hop Artist Ryan Leslie Hopes to Transform Mobile Marketing
How Hip-Hop Artist Ryan Leslie Hopes to Transform Mobile Marketing

What if you could bypass Facebook and connect directly with customers?
How to Grow Your Brand and Monetize as an Influencer
How to Grow Your Brand and Monetize as an Influencer

Being an influencer -- and actually making money -- isn't just about taking a pretty photo.
2 Risk-Taking Marketers Discuss Where the Industry Is Headed
2 Risk-Taking Marketers Discuss Where the Industry Is Headed

Carlos Gil sits down with two chief marketing officers to hear their views on digital and social media marketing, and hiring Generation Z employees.
How to Use Social Listening to Find Clients
How to Use Social Listening to Find Clients

Spend less time pushing out content and more time engaging with potential customers.
Why Every Brand Should Be More Like DJ Khaled and Kim Kardashian
Why Every Brand Should Be More Like DJ Khaled and Kim Kardashian

Follow these five marketing lessons from two of the internet's biggest brands.
Why Your Personal Brand Is Your Product
Why Your Personal Brand Is Your Product

Make sure your personal brand reflects what you want others to see.
How to Grow in Any Industry When You're New
How to Grow in Any Industry When You're New

If you're new to your company or wish to make an immediate impression, here are five things that you can do right away to stand out.
How to Grow Your Business Using Instagram
How to Grow Your Business Using Instagram

Whether you're new to the platform or looking to grow your presence, below are five ways you can take advantage of Instagram.
How to Avoid Time Wasters by Asking the Right Questions Up Front
How to Avoid Time Wasters by Asking the Right Questions Up Front

When people ask for five minutes of your time, know what you're getting yourself into.
