Here are some actionable strategies to help creators and entrepreneurs safeguard their brands from the potential TikTok ban.

The clock is ticking. TikTok could be banned in the U.S., and if you're relying on the app for your brand's success, you're about to face some serious problems.

Social media platforms like TikTok are amazing — when they work. But the truth is, they are unstable. One change in policy, one ban, and you're at their mercy. TikTok could be gone tomorrow, and if all your growth is tied to it, you're left with nothing but an empty platform.

As someone who's built a business from social media and made money on TikTok, I can tell you: I don't trust these platforms. And if you're still putting all your eggs in the TikTok basket, it's time to wake up.

Here's the kicker: You need to stop building on rented land and start building a business you own.

Why "rented land" doesn't cut it anymore

If you're building your brand on TikTok, Instagram or Facebook, you're building it on someone else's land. They own your audience, not you.

When TikTok's algorithm changes or the app gets banned (and let's face it, it could happen), you'll lose the ability to reach your audience. Your hard work can be wiped out in a heartbeat.

You can't build a sustainable business by relying on someone else's platform. That's a fact. If you're not already thinking about how to own your audience outside of TikTok, now's the time to get serious.

5 steps to take right now — before TikTok vanishes

It's time to pivot. If you're relying only on social media, the clock's ticking. If you're reading this, you've probably already missed the boat on fully protecting yourself from TikTok, but this article is your wake-up call.

Here's your action plan to future-proof your brand. These are five steps to take today to stop putting your business in the hands of social media platforms:

1. Build your own website

Your website is your digital home. It's the one place where you're in control. Use it to host your content, sell products and collect audience data. Make sure your website is set up to handle everything — whether it's a blog, a shop or a resource hub. It should be your primary hub for anything that drives engagement or transactions.

2. Start your email list (now)

It doesn't matter how big your TikTok following is if you can't reach them without the app. Email marketing is where the money is. Start collecting emails — today — even if it's just a handful of followers. Use GetResponse to create opt-in forms, and offer something of value (free guides, exclusive content, etc.) in exchange for their email. Building an email list is how you own your audience.

3. Use SMS marketing to connect instantly

SMS marketing is a game-changer. Encourage your audience to opt in for real-time updates and exclusive offers via text messages. This tool can be your most powerful way to stay connected with your audience and reach them instantly. A strong SMS list can also boost conversion rates for your offers.

4. Create funnels that actually convert

If you're just using your TikTok or Instagram bio to link to your profile, you're leaving money on the table. Create landing pages that lead your followers into funnels. Give them a reason to follow you outside of social media — whether it's a free ebook, a special offer or a chance to join a community. Use GetResponse to automate those funnels and turn followers into loyal customers.

5. Diversify your channels (now)

Stop putting all your eggs in one basket. The platforms you rely on today could be gone tomorrow. Get your content on multiple channels. Use Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts and Facebook. These platforms give you better control over monetization and audience engagement. Don't just bet everything on one platform. Use these to expand your reach.

What happens to TikTok when the ban kicks in?

If TikTok gets banned in the U.S., here's what's going to happen:

No new downloads : TikTok will be removed from app stores, so no new users can download the app. You'll still have access to your account for a while, but eventually, it'll become unusable.

No updates : The app will stop getting updates, which means it will eventually stop working properly. It may still function for a while but expect a gradual decline in performance as the app becomes more unstable.

It's not illegal to have TikTok on your phone: Even if TikTok is banned, it's not illegal to keep it on your phone. But without updates, don't expect it to function well for much longer.

Why you should be using YouTube Shorts

YouTube Shorts is the ultimate backup plan. It's owned by Google, meaning your content can show up in Google search results, making it easier for people to find you through organic search.

Here's why it works:

Repurpose your TikTok content : YouTube Shorts supports videos up to 3 minutes, so you can re-upload your TikTok videos there. This increases your content's visibility across platforms. Pro tip : Track your performance on YouTube Shorts and see what content performs the best. Repurpose your best content and adjust accordingly.

Diversify your platform strategy: Don't rely only on TikTok. Get on Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts and Facebook to expand your reach. These platforms give you better control over your brand, with more stable monetization and engagement opportunities. Pro tip: Use LinkedIn and Facebook to repurpose your content and target a more professional audience. These platforms are great for building authority.

Take control of your brand's future

The TikTok ban should be a wake-up call. Social media platforms can shut down or change their policies at any moment. Stop building your brand on rented land. Build a business you own — starting with your website, email list and SMS marketing.

The tools you need are already available. GetResponse lets you automate email marketing, create landing pages and build funnels to convert followers into customers. It's time to take control of your brand's future and stop relying on social media platforms that can disappear at any time.

What to do next

Start building your email list and funnels. Start repurposing your content across multiple platforms. Future-proof your brand today and never be at the mercy of social media again.