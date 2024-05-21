By Jaxon Parrott Edited by Micah Zimmerman May 21, 2024

Following fundamental design principles will ensure that your landing pages lead potential customers from clicking on an ad to completing a purchase.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Marketing campaigns need more than just clicks to succeed.

While well-targeted audience segments, cost-efficient ads and effective CTAs might drive substantial traffic, a landing page is what persuades potential customers to continue their journey with your business, whether to request further information or purchase.

Effective landing pages can significantly impact the success of campaigns, but less-seasoned marketers often make common design mistakes that hinder user experience and, as a result, conversion rates. Ultimate campaign success means avoiding these pitfalls and being mindful of the basic best practices of landing page design.

I run a company that offers a programmatic advertising platform called Presspool.ai. We observe many varieties of landing pages connected to the campaigns running through our network. This gives our team a unique bird's-eye view of what's working well for our clients and what isn't — in real-time.

Related: From Clicks to Customers: 5 Ways to Improve Website Sales

Based on our experience, how would I advise marketers today to best ensure their landing pages are optimized to turn clicks into conversions? To answer this question, let's delve briefly into the basic principles of great landing page content and design.

Here are seven core principles of effective landing pages, with some examples.

1. Clear and compelling headlines

Relevance: The headline should immediately communicate the offer or solution promised in an ad, ensuring relevance to the audience's expectations.

Simplicity: Keep the headline concise and to the point, ensuring it's easy to understand.

Example: "Boost Your ROI with Our AI-Powered Marketing Platform"

2. Strong, concise subheadlines

Supportive: Expand on the headline, providing a more detailed explanation of the offer or benefit.

Differentiation: Highlight what makes your offer unique compared to competitors.

Example: "Our platform helps marketers reach their target audience with pinpoint precision using advanced AI algorithms."

Related: 5 Secrets to Increasing Adwords ROI

3. Persuasive copy

Benefits-Focused: Emphasize the benefits of product or service offers—don't just list its features.

Social Proof: Include testimonials and reviews that reinforce stated benefits.

Urgency: Impart a sense of urgency with offers that have an expiration date.

Example: "Join 5,000+ satisfied marketers who have seen a 30% increase in conversions with our platform."

4. Effective calls-to-action (CTAs)

Action-Oriented: Use action verbs like "Get," "Download," or "Start" to prompt immediate action.

Color Contrast: Ensure the CTA button pops out by use of contrasting colors.

Clear Instructions: Clearly communicate what will happen when the user clicks.

Example: "Start Your Free 14-Day Trial"

Related: How to Create a Winning Call-to-Action (CTA) Strategy

5. Visual hierarchy and design

White Space: Use sufficient white space to prevent information overload and guide the user's eye.

Visual Cues: Use arrows or lines to steer attention to the CTA.

Mobile-Friendly: Ensure the landing page is responsive and offers an optimal experience on mobile devices.

6. Engaging visuals

Images and Videos: Use high-quality images and explainer videos that reinforce the message and benefits.

Consistency: Align visuals with the overall brand aesthetic and the message conveyed in the ad.

Example: Include a video demo of the product to showcase its features and benefits.

7. Optimized form fields

Simplicity: Limit form fields to only the essential information required.

Ease of Use: Make sure forms are easy to fill out and functional across devices.

Privacy Assurance: Reassure users that their data will be secure and not misused.

Example: "We respect your privacy. Your data will never be shared."

Related: 6-Step Plan to Convert Leads Into Sales

The importance of alignment and continuity

Message Match — Ensure that the messaging on the landing page matches the content and promises made in the ad. For example, if the ad promotes a free ebook, the landing page should reinforce that promise and immediately present the download form.

Visual Continuity — Whenever possible, maintain visual consistency between the ad and the landing page, including colors, fonts and images. This ensures a seamless experience that reassures visitors they're in the right place.

Leveraging analytics and testing

A/B Testing — Test different headlines, CTAs, images and copy variations to see which combinations yield the most favorable results. Use heatmaps to understand where users are clicking and refine the design accordingly.

Performance Metrics — Track key performance indicators (KPIs), including bounce rate, time on page and conversions, to assess landing page effectiveness. Utilize a tool such as Google Analytics to closely monitor customer engagement steps in the sales funnel.

Related: Data Analytics Are Invaluable to Your Business. Here's Why.

Clicks to conversions

Just to reiterate, it's not enough for marketing campaigns to drive clicks effectively.

Focusing on clarity, consistency and user experience can help you craft effective landing pages that turn clicks into customers. A well-crafted landing page must ensure that the momentum in the sales funnel continues by persuading potential customers to take the next step with your business.

By following these basic principles of great landing page content and design, you can create a seamless, compelling experience that turns clicks into conversions.

Align your landing pages with your marketing goals, ensure continuity in messaging and visuals and use data to optimize the customer journey for maximum impact. The result will be a marketing funnel that attracts traffic and turns visitors into loyal customers.