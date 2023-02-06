Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As social media platforms continue to evolve and adapt to the changing needs of users, Instagram has introduced a feature called Reels. This feature, which allows users to create 15-second video clips set to music, has quickly gained popularity since its introduction in August 2020.

The ability to edit videos in a new, innovative and extremely user-friendly way has gifted millions of Instagram users a new skill and creative outlet for producing content in ways they were unable to before. Though Instagram was not the first platform to introduce these fast-paced videos, its design has the unique ability to reward a majority of uploads with hundreds to thousands of views — it keeps users hooked! It is 2023, and Instagram Reels have become a significant part of the platform and offer several benefits for users.

1. Wider audience

One of the most significant benefits of Instagram Reels is the ability to reach a wider audience. When a user creates a Reel, it appears in a dedicated section where users can discover and engage with new content. This means that even if a user has a small following, their Reels have the potential to be seen by a much larger audience. This can be especially useful for businesses and influencers looking to expand their reach on the platform.

2. Drive traffic

In addition to providing a creative outlet, Instagram Reels can also be a great way to drive traffic to a user's profile. When someone discovers a Reel they enjoy, they may be more likely to check out the rest of the user's content. This can lead to an increase in followers and engagement on the user's profile.

3. Promote products

Instagram Reels are also an excellent tool for businesses looking to promote their products or services. Since Reels are set to music, businesses can create catchy and memorable content that is easy for users to share. This can be especially effective for products or services that are visually appealing, as Reels allow businesses to showcase their products engagingly and interactively.

4. Brand awareness

Reels are great for content creators to show off their creativity and talents; and for viewers seeking fast entertainment, but they can be handy for businesses that want to increase their reach and brand awareness. There have already been countless brands that have become mainstream solely by promoting their business through platforms like Reels and Tiktok. With an audience this wide, it's crucial for all businesses to have some sort of presence on these apps because they can lead to an easy reach to new audiences, and best of all, it's free!

5. Hashtags

Instagram creates large communities with similar interests by using hashtags. Hashtags are a way to organize specific videos into niche categories that will be appreciated by an audience that actively searches for them.

For instance, if you are a pastry chef, you might want to use #baking to have a higher chance for your video to be shown to people who already enjoy baking and pastries. This will lead to more likes, shares and views on your video. You are not limited to a certain number of hashtags, so your video could include hashtags: #cakes, #cooking, #bakery, #pastry. You can even get very specific, like #pastryphotography to target a particular audience.

How can you use Reels to your advantage and promote your profile or business?

First, you must understand how trends work and why specific videos get more views than others. While it's true that Instagram Reels hand out views as if the world was about to end, if your video doesn't align with the algorithm, it will never see the success you're hoping for.

Try using reels as a viewer; you might notice that most videos are not entirely original. You will probably realize that many clips have the same content and audio with only slight variations. This is because the algorithm encourages creators to copy and build off of one another's content; this can be demonstrated with the "Duet" feature on TikTok, where a user copies another clip's audio and context and creates a similar video in response or to parody to the first.

So, to align with the algorithm, try adding trending music with a related design and context set-up but with your own content and creative touch.

Try Instagram Reels for yourself, using these new insights about the platform! These quick and addicting videos have an audience as big as the sea. They bring together communities with matching interests and could grant you recognition and free business impressions. Don't get frustrated if your videos don't go viral starting out. After all, Instagram reels are meant to be fun, so just put out what you think is worth watching and let the algorithm find an audience for you!