Swadha Mishra

Startup Success Stories
Startup Success Stories

Hay Group India: Determined to create successful startup stories

Global management consulting firm Hay Group's NextBig100 program aims to enable 100 startups into the NextBig 100 Companies of India.
Food Tech
Food Tech

ZuperMeal: Empowering home cooks

Food enthusiast Balasubramanian quit his job to start on his own post realising the huge potential of home-cooked food market in India.
Food Tech
Food Tech

Serving Scientifically Designed Meals to Patrons

'I chose to work for startups to keep my entrepreneurial spirits alive.'
Food Tech
Food Tech

How Foodport is changing the way you eat at work

Always willing to experiment in the food space, this Gurgaon-based duo serve healthy food ubiquitous for working professionals.
Fashion Design
Fashion Design

KAS New York: A dreamer's journey from Finance to Fashion

Venturing into the world of entrepreneurship came natural to Kirat. He soon quit his banking job to follow his heart.
Investors
Investors

Food tech startups will lose flavor in 2016, so you might want to reconsider

'They should have very strong reasons to say that this is the reason why I need money.'
Startup
Startup

Roder signifies a passionate road traveler, says co-founder Ashish Rajput

Shabby cab condition and opaque rates motivated us to end the dilemma and Roder surfaced as the solution.
Mobile Apps
Mobile Apps

TownTrot: Never miss on an interesting event happening around you!

From discovering nightlife to adventure and movie screenings, users are becoming experimental in trying different experiences.
Brand Merchandising
Brand Merchandising

How Upkar Sharma envisions CREA to be a global force in brand merchandising space

Entrepreneurship is not easy, it's not meant to be, says CREA chief Upkar S. Sharma.
Mahatma Gandhi
Mahatma Gandhi

A first in India! Robots to mark maiden anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi Swachhata Mission

Throughout his life, Mahatma Gandhi demonstrated, propagated and insisted for individual and community cleanliness.
Gamification
Gamification

QuizWorks' brand PlayDay using gamification to accelerate enterprise growth

Raj Dam shares his entrepreneurial journey of building an inbuilt game mechanics to engage employees with content and maximise performance.
Entrepreneurs
Entrepreneurs

Furlenco redefining the furniture rental space in India

Furlenco is growing at a healthy rate of 50% MoM. At present, the start-up has over subscribed over 1300 houses.
Women Entrepreneurs
Women Entrepreneurs

How Ishveen Anand strives to make a difference in Indian sports sponsorship industry

Ishveen Anand believes in working hard. She has herself played sport all her life - netball and cricket in particular.
Tech Startups
Tech Startups

Ola and Flipkart Beware! Jugnoo is the next big thing

Jugnoo is showing significant traction with 10,000 daily transactions already in less than a year.
Angel Investing
Angel Investing

'Gujarat set to emerge as the next Silicon Valley of India'

Cross Border Angels (CBA) is dedicated to help companies grow through capital, sales and talent, says Kaushal Chokshi.
