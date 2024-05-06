With a vision to democratise style and quality, QUE aims to make its premium sunglasses accessible to a mass premium audience across India and beyond.

Eyewear startup QUE announced a strategic collaboration with the renowned Indian cricketer, Shikhar Dhawan. Shikhar joins QUE not only as an investor but as a partner and brand ambassador.

According to the startup, the onboarding of Shikhar as an investor, partner, and brand ambassador will play a pivotal role in QUE's trajectory by enabling the brand to launch strongly, amplifying marketing efforts, and enhancing product offerings. With a vision to democratise style and quality, QUE aims to make its premium sunglasses accessible to a mass premium audience across India and beyond.

"As someone who values both fashion and functionality, I believe QUE's innovative approach to eyewear will resonate with consumers seeking premium products that complement their lifestyles. I look forward to representing QUE and contributing to its success. Together, we will set new standards in eyewear excellence, empowering individuals to embrace their individuality and make a bold fashion statement while ensuring the utmost protection for their eyes," said Shikhar Dhawan.

Co-founded by Shashank Saurabh, Abhishek Deep, and Kumar Vagish, QUE claims to offer premium-quality, stylish sunglasses crafted with a focus on design, comfort, diversity, and premiumness.

Shashank Saurabh, Co-founder and CEO of QUE, said, "We are excited about this strategic investment and partnership with Shikhar Dhawan, as it serves as a strong validation of our mission of redefining the sunglasses industry, which will be worth USD 8.6 billion by 2028."

"We are also delighted to have Shikhar not only as an investor and partner but also as a brand ambassador. As we prepare for the launch of QUE, we are confident in our ability to lay a strong foundation for our brand. QUE is poised to gradually establish its presence in the market, paving the way to empower individuals from all walks of life to embrace and celebrate their individuality through our unique sunglasses offerings," he added.