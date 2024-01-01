Siam

News and Trends

Indian Automobile Sector Sees Mixed Performance in September 2024: Report

The SIAM report provides a mixed outlook for India's auto sector. Utility vehicles and two-wheelers are driving domestic growth, while export markets show healthy demand.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Passenger Vehicle Sales Slumped by 1.6% in August 2024 Compared to Previous Year

The passenger vehicle (PV) market faced a significant downturn over the past year.

News and Trends

"Sales of Passenger Vehicles in Q1 of 2024 Has Been the Highest Ever of Q1," says SIAM Report

The total production of Passenger Vehicles, Three Wheelers, Two Wheelers, and Quadricycle in June 2024 was 23,36,255 units

News and Trends

Passenger Vehicles' Domestic Sales Stand At 3,00,795 Units In May

The Indian automobile industry, a significant contributor to the nation's economy, has shown mixed performance across different vehicle segments in May 2024, reports SIAM