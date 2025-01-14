How India's Auto Industry Wrapped Up 2024 Key domestic sales statistics for the year include 42,74,793 PV units sold, marking a 4.2 per cent increase over the previous year. Two-wheelers sales also grew by 14.5 per cent to 1,95,43,093 units and three-wheelers sold 7,28,670 units, achieving 6.8 per cent growth.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

The Indian automobile industry concluded 2024 on a high note, buoyed by strong consumer sentiment and a stable macroeconomic environment. According to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), December 2024 and the calendar year overall saw notable performances across vehicle segments.

The production across all vehicle categories in December 2024 stood at 1.92 million units. Domestic sales figures for the month revealed healthy growth; with passenger vehicles (PV) selling 3,14,934 units, three-wheelers 52,733 units and two-wheelers selling 11,05,565 units.

Year review

The calendar year saw an uptick in production and sales figures across several categories. Total production for 2024, including PVs, CVs (commercial vehicles), three-wheelers, two-wheelers and quadricycles, reached 30.61 million units.

Key domestic sales statistics for the year include 42,74,793 PV units sold, marking a 4.2 per cent increase over the previous year. Two-wheelers sales also grew by 14.5 per cent to 1,95,43,093 units and three-wheelers sold 7,28,670 units, achieving 6.8 per cent growth. Commercial vehicles saw a dip in sales with a 2.7 per cent drop to 9,51,991 units.

Shailesh Chandra, president of SIAM, highlighted the pivotal role of the two-wheeler segment in driving overall growth. "2024 has been reasonably good for the auto industry. This year, growth has been primarily driven by the two-wheeler segment, which grew by 14.5 per cent in 2024 compared to the previous year, posting sales of 1.95 crore units," he said.

Chandra also noted the performance of PV and three-wheeler segments. "Passenger vehicles and three-wheelers posted their highest-ever sales in a calendar year. Passenger vehicles grew by 4.2 per cent, with sales of around 43 lakh units, while three-wheelers posted a growth of 6.8 per cent," he added. He acknowledged the challenges faced by the CV segment, which saw a minor decline, but expressed optimism for recovery in 2025, buoyed by growth signs in Q3 of 2024-25.

Looking ahead, as the auto sector enters the new year, challenges such as global economic uncertainties and evolving consumer preferences remain. However, with a strong foundation laid in 2024 and a focus on sustainable and innovative mobility solutions, the Indian automobile industry appears poised for another year of progress.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business News

JPMorgan Shuts Down Internal Message Board Comments After Employees React to Return-to-Office Mandate

Employees were given the option to leave comments about the RTO mandate with their first and last names on display — and they did not hold back.

By Sherin Shibu
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Thought Leaders

Speak Your Mind, But Know Your Facts

Consider counterbalancing your freedom of speech with your right to remain silent. Both are precious.

By Phil La Duke
News and Trends

NeoSapien Secures INR 80 Lakhs on Shark Tank India 4 for AI Wearable

Founded in 2024 by Dhananjay Yadav and Aryan Yadav, NeoSapien aims to integrate AI into daily life through its wearable technology

By Entrepreneur Staff
Growing a Business

5 Risk-Taking Lessons From Founders Who Bet Big and Won

Discover the bold moves and strategic risks that catapulted these entrepreneurs to success. Learn how their fearless decisions can inspire your own path to growth.

By Roy Dekel
News and Trends

Recur Club Announces Credit Offerings for Startups Beyond Series A and SMEs

In FY 24–25, the platform also plans to deploy an additional INR 2000 crores through its Recur Swift program for startups.

By Paromita Gupta