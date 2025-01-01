Skydo
News and Trends
Funding Slows, but Big Deals, IPOs and Acquisitions Continue in Dec 06–11 Week
Selective Deals This Week
News and Trends
Cross Border Payments Fintech Skydo Raises USD 10 Mn in Series A for Expansion
The Bengaluru-based company said the fresh capital will support its plans to expand local collection capabilities in more than 20 countries, strengthen card and compliance infrastructure and secure additional international licences.
News and Trends
Skydo, EyeROV, and CricHeroes Raise Funding
The startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.
Growth Strategies
Streamlining Fundraising for Indian Startups: Eximius Ventures
Eximius Ventures targets visionary founders in fintech, SaaS, media, gaming, and healthtech, providing up to USD 500,000 as their first institutional investment to support early-stage startups.