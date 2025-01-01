Skydo

By Minakshi Sangwan
News and Trends

Cross Border Payments Fintech Skydo Raises USD 10 Mn in Series A for Expansion

The Bengaluru-based company said the fresh capital will support its plans to expand local collection capabilities in more than 20 countries, strengthen card and compliance infrastructure and secure additional international licences.

News and Trends

Skydo, EyeROV, and CricHeroes Raise Funding

The startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.

Growth Strategies

Streamlining Fundraising for Indian Startups: Eximius Ventures

Eximius Ventures targets visionary founders in fintech, SaaS, media, gaming, and healthtech, providing up to USD 500,000 as their first institutional investment to support early-stage startups.