Skydo Raises USD 5 Mn Funding Led by Elevation Capital

Skydo, a cross-border payments platform tailored for enterprises, MSMEs, and freelancers, has raised USD 5 million in its pre-Series A funding round. The round was led by Elevation Capital, which also supported Skydo's previous seed round in 2022, where the company raised USD 5.2 million.

The newly acquired capital will be strategically utilised to enhance operations, bolster risk monitoring, and strengthen compliance measures.

"This investment will help us acquire payment licenses across geographies, expand internationally, and enable customers to send and receive business payments across multiple countries," said Srivatsan Sridhar, Co-founder and CEO of Skydo.

Founded in 2022 by Srivatsan Sridhar and Movin Jain, Skydo provides an innovative tech-driven platform that enables real-time tracking of cross-border payments. The platform supports a variety of payment methods, including payment links, cards, and bank transfers. Its savings calculator helps freelancers and exporters uncover hidden costs associated with foreign transactions.

Skydo claims to process payments for over 6,000 Indian SMB exporters and handle transactions exceeding USD 100 million since its inception.

The platform connects seamlessly with six global banks and multiple international payment systems, facilitating payments in 32 currencies. Key markets include the US, UK, Canada, Europe, Singapore, and the UAE, which collectively account for 80–90% of remittance inflows into India.

Operating under the RBI's OPGSP (Online Payment Gateway Service Provider) framework, which currently serves as the primary payment method for over 300,000 MSME exporters across India, Skydo has also applied for the Cross-Border Payment Aggregator (PA-CB) license from the RBI.

EyeROV Secures INR 10 Cr Funding Led by Unicorn India Ventures

Marine robotics startup EyeROV has successfully raised INR 10 crore (approximately USD 1.2 million) in a pre-Series A funding round led by Unicorn India Ventures.

This investment is set to fuel EyeROV's expansion into international markets and advance its development of cutting-edge marine robotics products and solutions.

Johns T Mathai, CEO, EyeROV, said, "With this funding, EyeROV will be able to scale up its sales, R&D, and operations much faster. We have developed unique, differentiated solutions for underwater infrastructure inspections that have been successfully validated in the Indian market and are now ready for global expansion."

Founded in 2016 by Mathai and Kannappa Palaniappan P, EyeROV specialises in marine robotics and AI, aiming to revolutionise industries such as energy, maritime, defense, and infrastructure with its advanced unmanned technologies. The company has already introduced commercial underwater drones/ROVs and an unmanned surface vehicle (USV), catering to both Indian and MENA regions.

EyeROV claims to serve high-profile clients, including Tata, Adani, BPCL, DRDO, and the Indian Coast Guard, and has conducted over 100 underwater inspections. The company aims to triple its revenue by the end of the financial year, with a strategic focus on expanding sales domestically and internationally.

CricHeroes Secures Series B1 Funding from Venture Catalysts and Others

Sportstech startup CricHeroes has announced the raising of a Series B1 funding round led by Venture Catalysts, with additional participation from prominent investors including Games24x7, WeFounderCircle, Eagle10 Ventures (through LetsVenture), Ivy Growth, and Pranav Patel of Pnr Projects Private Limited.

While the exact amount of the investment remains undisclosed, the funding is set to drive CricHeroes' ambitious plans for scaling revenue, launching new initiatives, and enhancing its brand presence.

Abhishek Desai, Founder of CricHeroes, said, "This capital will help us scale revenue, launch new initiatives, and build the most loved cricket brand in the world. At CricHeroes, we have always believed in the power of grassroots cricket and its potential to transform lives. Our goal is to democratise cricket, making it more accessible, data-driven, and rewarding for players at all levels. We are excited about the road ahead and the positive impact we can create in the cricket ecosystem globally."

Founded by Abhishek Desai, Kuntal Shah, and Meet Shah, CricHeroes is a platform dedicated to empowering grassroots cricketers. By providing tools for players to showcase their talent, gain recognition, and enhance their skills through data-driven insights, CricHeroes fosters a vibrant cricket community.

The Ahmedabad-based platform allows users to create and manage teams, search for players and teams, arrange matches, find local tournaments, analyse performance metrics, and share achievements.