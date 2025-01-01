Sofina
Maharashtra Tech Funding Touches USD 2 Bn in 9M 2025: Report
Retail, real estate and construction tech, and fintech led sectoral growth, backed by active investors such as Venture Catalysts, Antler, Elevation Capital, Lightspeed, Bessemer, and Sofina.
Finova Capital Secures USD 135 Mn in Series E Funding to Expand MSME Financing
The newly secured capital will be directed toward expanding Finova's loan book, investing in technology, and enhancing its geographic footprint.
Peak XV, Sofina, Fireside Ventures, and Others Divest Shares Worth INR 1,600 Cr in MamaEarth's Parent Honasa Consumer
On the buyer's side, ICICI Prudential Life and Morgan Stanley collectively invested INR 262 crore in acquiring shares of MamaEarth.
Fashion Startup Lyskraft, FlexiCloud Internet, and AI startup Control One Secure Early-Stage Funding
Here are the Indian startups that announced early-stage funding rounds.