News and Trends

Maharashtra Tech Funding Touches USD 2 Bn in 9M 2025: Report

Retail, real estate and construction tech, and fintech led sectoral growth, backed by active investors such as Venture Catalysts, Antler, Elevation Capital, Lightspeed, Bessemer, and Sofina.

By Minakshi Sangwan
News and Trends

Finova Capital Secures USD 135 Mn in Series E Funding to Expand MSME Financing

The newly secured capital will be directed toward expanding Finova's loan book, investing in technology, and enhancing its geographic footprint.

News and Trends

Peak XV, Sofina, Fireside Ventures, and Others Divest Shares Worth INR 1,600 Cr in MamaEarth's Parent Honasa Consumer

On the buyer's side, ICICI Prudential Life and Morgan Stanley collectively invested INR 262 crore in acquiring shares of MamaEarth.

News and Trends

Fashion Startup Lyskraft, FlexiCloud Internet, and AI startup Control One Secure Early-Stage Funding

Here are the Indian startups that announced early-stage funding rounds.