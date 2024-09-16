Get All Access for $5/mo

In a significant transaction, investors Peak XV (formerly Sequoia Capital), Stellaris Ventures, Sofina Ventures, and Fireside Ventures divested shares worth INR 1,600 crore (USD 190 million) in Honasa Consumer Limited, the parent company of popular D2C beauty brand MamaEarth.

The sale involved 3.24 crore shares traded at an average price of INR 495.48 per share, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.

Peak XV, along with Sequoia Capital Global Growth Fund III, led the sell-off, collectively selling shares worth INR 753 crore (USD 90 million). Sofina Ventures followed with a sale valued at INR 298 crore, while Stellaris Ventures and Fireside Ventures offloaded shares worth INR 225 crore and INR 326 crore, respectively.

On the buyer's side, ICICI Prudential Life and Morgan Stanley collectively invested INR 262 crore in acquiring shares of MamaEarth.

This deal highlights ongoing interest in the D2C skincare sector, with MamaEarth continuing to attract significant institutional investments. The transaction highlights Honasa Consumer's growing market presence and signals evolving dynamics in the Indian beauty and personal care markets.
