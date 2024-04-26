Here are the Indian startups that announced early-stage funding rounds.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Omnichannel Fashion Startup Lyskraft Raises USD 26 Mn

Former Zomato senior executive Mohit Gupta and Myntra and Cultfit's co-founder Mukesh Bansal have announced the raising of USD 26 million in seed money for their omnichannel fashion startup Lyskraft.

Peak XV Partners led the round, and Prosus, Sofina, and partners of DST Global also participated. Deep Kalra and Rajesh Magow of Makemytrip, as well as Deepinder Goyal, the founder and CEO of Zomato, were among the angel investors that took part.

In addition to Mukesh serving as a co-founder and strategic advisor, Mohit will serve as the CEO and co-founder of Lyskraft, which will have its headquarters in Gurugram.

The platform has been building in stealth mode for the past few months and it recently launched a premium pop up store at Ambience Mall Gurugram and an online platform as a market testing initiative. With new designers introduced every week, it features over 15 top hand-selected women's fashion brands and designers at once.

Additionally, customers will be able to purchase these brands on the company website.

The portal will initially cover women's fashion before moving on to other lifestyle areas.

"The future of retail is omnichannel, especially for categories like premium fashion where touch, feel and experience of the actual product are key to consumer choice in the category. India's deep roots in fabrics, craft, creative heritage & manufacturing strength also put us at a unique position to play a large role at the global stage," said Gupta.

Ramoji Group Announces Strategic Investment in FlexiCloud Internet

Ushodaya Enterprises Private Limited, the holding corporation of the Ramoji Group, has announced a strategic investment in FlexiCloud Internet Private Limited, a company specialising in managed cloud hosting solutions.

This initiative is part of Ushodaya Enterprises' strategic expansion into Kerala.

The raised funding will enable FlexiCloud to enhance its technological foundation, broaden its research and development activities, and deepen its market reach.

"Our platform is crafted to meet the essential needs of startups and SMEs, providing them with reliable, secure, and scalable cloud solutions," stated Anooja Bashir, CEO of FlexiCloud.

Founded in 2017 by Vinod Chacko and Anooja Bashir, FlexiCloud Internet provides advanced managed cloud hosting solutions that focus on high performance, enhanced security, and dedicated customer support.

The firm claims to serve over 2,200 paid subscribers across 13 countries, ranging from individual entrepreneurs to large multinational corporations.

Karthik Vidyasagar, Chief Investment Adviser at Ushodaya Enterprises, said: "FlexiCloud's dedication to innovation and customer-centric solutions perfectly aligns with our values. We look forward to significant enhancements in our service capabilities through this partnership."

AI startup Control One Secures USD 350K

Control One AI, an AI-first robotics startup, has raised USD 350K in pre-seed funding from a group of investors in the United States and India.

Investors include Kunal Shah (Founder, CRED), Chaitanya R (Co-Founder, Wakefit), Amit Singh (Ex-MD, Avendus Capital), and Silicon Valley-based executives from Tesla, Amazon, Walmart, eBay, Mercedes-Benz, and General Electric.

According to the official release, the raised funds will be used for creating a fully functional prototype and conducting successful pilot validations. In the near future, it will also unveil the first fully functional prototype to demonstrate the AI in action.

Control One AI is building an AI specially tailored for slow moving equipment utilised throughout the supply chain.

Pranav S, founder and CEO of Control One, said, "Our mission is to transform slow-moving equipment worldwide using our advanced AI, enhancing vehicles to reach—or even surpass—human levels of intelligence. This technology will empower blue-collar workers worldwide to achieve greater productivity, safety, and satisfaction in their roles."