Spinny
Badminton Star PV Sindhu Joins Greenday's Better Nutrition as Investor and Ambassador
This collaboration aims to combat micronutrient deficiencies in India through innovative biofortified foods, enhancing both consumer health and farmer livelihoods.
Alternative Credit Platform BlackSoil Invests USD 49 Mn in 30 Deals in Q4
The Mumbai-based firm's portfolio includes enterprises like Ideaforge, Upstox, Bluestone, OYO, Udaan, Zetwerk, Spinny, Yatra, Purplle, and Curefoods.
From offices to online to back to offices: What did start-ups learn?
We speak with people leaders of various startups to understand their learnings about building company culture's in a remote setting
Spinny Acquires Scouto To Leverage Car Connectivity Solutions
Scouto's founders will keep building connected car offerings under Spinny stable