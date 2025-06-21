Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

India's startup ecosystem continues to thrive across diverse sectors, from fintech and mobility to education finance and electric vehicles. Driven by innovative founders and strategic investments, these ventures are solving unique problems while tapping into underserved markets. Let's take a look at six promising Indian startups that have recently made headlines for their business models, funding rounds, and impact in their respective domains.

Spinny

Founded in 2015 by Niraj Singh, Mohit Gupta, Ramanshu Mahaur, and Ganesh Pawar, Spinny is a Gurugram-based tech-enabled used car platform. It offers a seamless online-to-offline (O2O) car buying and selling experience, including end-to-end services such as vehicle inspection, financing options, and service warranties.

Funding Amount: USD 30.6 Million

Investors: WestBridge Capital

POP

Launched in 2023 by Bhargav Errangi, a former Flipkart executive, POP is a Bengaluru-based consumer platform that blends digital payments with e-commerce and credit. It integrates UPI payments, a D2C marketplace, and a co-branded RuPay credit card into a single ecosystem. The platform's key innovation is POPcoins, a brand-sponsored rewards currency that users can redeem across multiple partner merchants.

Funding Amount: USD 30 Million

Investors: Razorpay

Mahaveer Finance India

Founded in 1981 and led by brothers Praveen and Deepak Dugar, Mahaveer Finance India is a Chennai-based NBFC focused on used commercial vehicle financing. It serves first-time buyers, small fleet owners, and retail customers, enabling them to access funding and grow their transport businesses. With over four decades of experience, the company continues to meet niche financial needs in underserved markets.

Funding Amount: USD 24 Million

Investors: Elevation Capital, BanyanTree Finance, First Bridge Capital

CLR Facility Services

Pune-based CLR Facility Services was founded in 2002 by Gaurav and Gautam Pathak. The company offers comprehensive facility management solutions, including cleaning, mechanical and engineering maintenance, and production support. CLR serves clients across industries, ensuring operational efficiency through professional-grade services and workforce management.

Funding Amount: USD 15 Million

Investors: British International Investment (BII)

Techfino

Established in 2019 by banking veterans Rajesh Panda, Jayaprakash Patra, and Ratikant Satapathy, Techfino is a Bengaluru-based NBFC using technology to provide tailored lending products. It offers secured loans for MSMEs and unsecured education loans via B2B2C partnerships with educational institutions. Operating in states like Karnataka, Gujarat, and Andhra Pradesh, Techfino has remained profitable since inception.

Funding Amount: USD 7.5 Million

Investors: Stellaris Venture Partners, Saison Capital

Oben Electric

Founded in August 2020 by Madhumita Agrawal, Dinkar Agrawal, and Sagar Thakkar, Oben Electric is a Bengaluru-based startup manufacturing electric motorcycles and critical EV components. In addition to battery systems and vehicle control units, the company also provides fast-charging solutions for home use, aiming to build a sustainable and accessible electric mobility ecosystem.

Funding Amount: USD 5.76 Million

Investors: Helios Holdings, Sharda family office, Kay family, and others

Spinny, POP, Mahaveer Finance, CLR Facility Services, Techfino, and Oben Electric each represent the dynamism and resilience of India's startup landscape.