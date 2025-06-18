The latest round saw participation from new and existing investors including Helios Holdings, Sharda family office, Kay family, and others, bringing Oben's total Series A funding to INR 100 crore and overall capital raised to INR 200 crore.

Oben Electric, an electric motorcycle startup, has secured INR 50 crore in an extended Series A funding round, following its INR 50 crore Series A raise in January 2025.

The latest round saw participation from new and existing investors including Helios Holdings, Sharda family office, Kay family, and others, bringing Oben's total Series A funding to INR 100 crore and overall capital raised to INR 200 crore.

The fresh capital will be strategically deployed to expand Oben Electric's retail footprint to over 150 showrooms across 50+ cities by FY26, scale production capabilities at its Bengaluru-based facility, and accelerate development of its new 'O100' product platform—targeting affordable electric motorcycles under INR 1 lakh.

Oben Electric was founded in 2020 by husband-wife duo Dinkar and Madhumita Agrawal. A deep-tech enterprise built on indigenous R&D, Oben designs, develops, and manufactures high-performance electric motorcycles and all critical EV components in-house.

Its flagship offerings include the Oben Rorr and Rorr EZ, both powered by advanced LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) battery technology—offering better safety, longer lifespan, and superior performance compared to traditional lithium-ion batteries.

Madhumita Agrawal, Founder and CEO of Oben Electric, said, "The extended Series A funding is a strong vote of confidence from our investors and comes at a time when our momentum is accelerating nationwide. We're expanding not just our retail footprint but also our innovation roadmap with platforms like O100 that aim to democratize electric motorcycles for the mass market."

Sandesh from Sharda family office added, "Oben Electric has the right blend of technology, product-market fit, and execution. Their full-stack approach—developing core EV components like LFP batteries, motors, and controllers in-house—makes them uniquely positioned to lead in the rapidly evolving electric motorcycle segment."

Since its initial Series A raise, Oben has grown swiftly, setting up 37 retail outlets across 26 cities in 13 states, entering key markets like Punjab, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh. The company's robust 100,000-units-per-year manufacturing facility in Jigani, Bengaluru, is supported by over 150 local vendors and a 500+ member team.

Looking ahead, Oben plans to raise USD 30 million in a Series B round to support international expansion and further product line development, advancing its mission to build the first global electric motorcycle brand "Designed in India for the World."