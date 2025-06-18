Oben Electric Raises INR 50 Cr in Extended Series A The latest round saw participation from new and existing investors including Helios Holdings, Sharda family office, Kay family, and others, bringing Oben's total Series A funding to INR 100 crore and overall capital raised to INR 200 crore.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

[L-R] Dinkar Agrawal and Madhumita Agrawal, Oben Electric

Oben Electric, an electric motorcycle startup, has secured INR 50 crore in an extended Series A funding round, following its INR 50 crore Series A raise in January 2025.

The latest round saw participation from new and existing investors including Helios Holdings, Sharda family office, Kay family, and others, bringing Oben's total Series A funding to INR 100 crore and overall capital raised to INR 200 crore.

The fresh capital will be strategically deployed to expand Oben Electric's retail footprint to over 150 showrooms across 50+ cities by FY26, scale production capabilities at its Bengaluru-based facility, and accelerate development of its new 'O100' product platform—targeting affordable electric motorcycles under INR 1 lakh.

Oben Electric was founded in 2020 by husband-wife duo Dinkar and Madhumita Agrawal. A deep-tech enterprise built on indigenous R&D, Oben designs, develops, and manufactures high-performance electric motorcycles and all critical EV components in-house.

Its flagship offerings include the Oben Rorr and Rorr EZ, both powered by advanced LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) battery technology—offering better safety, longer lifespan, and superior performance compared to traditional lithium-ion batteries.

Madhumita Agrawal, Founder and CEO of Oben Electric, said, "The extended Series A funding is a strong vote of confidence from our investors and comes at a time when our momentum is accelerating nationwide. We're expanding not just our retail footprint but also our innovation roadmap with platforms like O100 that aim to democratize electric motorcycles for the mass market."

Sandesh from Sharda family office added, "Oben Electric has the right blend of technology, product-market fit, and execution. Their full-stack approach—developing core EV components like LFP batteries, motors, and controllers in-house—makes them uniquely positioned to lead in the rapidly evolving electric motorcycle segment."

Since its initial Series A raise, Oben has grown swiftly, setting up 37 retail outlets across 26 cities in 13 states, entering key markets like Punjab, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh. The company's robust 100,000-units-per-year manufacturing facility in Jigani, Bengaluru, is supported by over 150 local vendors and a 500+ member team.

Looking ahead, Oben plans to raise USD 30 million in a Series B round to support international expansion and further product line development, advancing its mission to build the first global electric motorcycle brand "Designed in India for the World."
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

UGRO Capital to Acquire Profectus Capital for INR 1,400 Cr in Strategic All-Cash Deal

The acquisition will be funded through UGRO's recently completed equity raise and is expected to be completed in a single tranche upon regulatory approvals, including those from the Reserve Bank of India and shareholders.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

AI Is Going to 'Replace Everybody' in Several Fields, According to the 'Godfather of AI.' Here's Who He Says Should Be 'Terrified.'

Geoffrey Hinton, called the "Godfather of AI" due to his pioneering work on AI, says some fields face a heavier risk of replacement due to automation.

By Sherin Shibu
Fundraising

These 30 International Entrepreneurs Really Are Solving the World's Problems

The world has countless problems, unless you're an entrepreneur, in which case the world has countless opportunities.

By Serenity Gibbons
Lifestyle

Zaggle's MD & CEO Avinash Godkhindi On His Four Favourite Books

A passionate reader, Avinash enjoys diving into multiple books at once and has a collection of over 200 titles on philosophy and business management

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Coralogix Raises USD 115 Mn In Series E from NewView Capital and Others

The company plans to use this investment to expand its Gurgaon AI R&D hub, grow engineering and customer-facing teams in Bengaluru and Mumbai, and create hundreds of high-skill tech jobs in roles such as AI, data science, and cloud security.

By Entrepreneur Staff