British International Investment (BII), the UK's development finance institution and impact investor, has invested USD 15 million (approximately INR125 crore) in CLR Facility Services, a Pune-based integrated facility management firm.

The funding will be directed toward CLR's nationwide expansion, workforce development, and vocational training initiatives aimed at empowering underserved communities across India.

Founded in 2002 by Gaurav Pathak and Gautam Pathak, CLR Facility Services provides a broad range of facility management solutions, including cleaning, engineering and mechanical maintenance, and production support. Operating across nine Indian states, the company currently serves over 160 corporate clients and employs more than 20,000 blue-collar workers.

With the fresh capital infusion, CLR aims to more than double its workforce to 50,000 over the next five to seven years, with a particular focus on hiring women and individuals from underserved communities. Part of the investment will also fund the establishment of vocational training centres in tier II cities to enhance skill development for unskilled and semi-skilled workers.

"Partnering with BII marks a pivotal moment in our journey toward inclusive and sustainable growth. This investment will empower us to create more opportunities for our workforce, drive innovation in facility management, and extend our impact across new markets," said Gaurav Pathak and Gautam Pathak, Promoters and Directors of CLR Facility Services.

Beyond workforce expansion, CLR plans to strengthen its environmental and social risk management systems and improve health and safety protocols for its employees. Currently, women constitute approximately 25% of CLR's workforce, and the company is actively investing in structured training programs focused on upskilling and promoting inclusion.

BII's Managing Director and Head of India, Shilpa Kumar, commented, "In India, over 80% of the workforce, excluding agricultural workers, is in the blue and grey collar sectors that drive the country's economic growth. As the UK's DFI, we focus on supporting inclusive growth by enabling better job and training opportunities for underserved groups. We are delighted to support CLR's vision, which aligns with the Government of India's initiatives in driving inclusive employment."

The investment aligns with BII's broader strategy to foster productive, sustainable, and inclusive economies. With USD 10.8 billion in total net assets, BII is a founding member of the 2X Challenge, an initiative that has mobilised over USD 33.6 billion for women's economic empowerment, and has committed to directing at least 30% of new investments to climate finance between 2022 and 2026.