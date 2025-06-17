Fintech Startup POP Raises USD 30 Mn from Razorpay The funds will be deployed to enhance product innovation, strengthen POP's loyalty-focused offering via its POPcoins rewards currency, and deepen partnerships with D2C and lifestyle merchants.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Bhargav Errangi, Founder of POP|LinkedIn

Bengaluru-based fintech startup POP has announced the raising of USD 30 million in funding from Razorpay, a full-stack financial services platform, marking a strategic move to revolutionise the country's digital payment and commerce landscape.

The funds will be deployed to enhance product innovation, strengthen POP's loyalty-focused offering via its POPcoins rewards currency, and deepen partnerships with D2C and lifestyle merchants.

Founded in 2023 by former Flipkart executive Bhargav Errangi, POP is a rewards-first consumer platform that merges UPI payments, a D2C-focused marketplace, and a co-branded RuPay credit card into one seamless ecosystem. At the heart of its offering is POPcoins, a brand-funded rewards currency that users earn through UPI payments, in-app shopping, or by using POP's RuPay credit card, and redeem across a growing network of partner merchants.

Since launching its UPI platform in June 2024, POP claims to have quickly scaled to over six lakh daily UPI transactions, one million monthly active transactors, and over two lakh monthly commerce shipments. It has also issued 40,000+ co-branded RuPay credit cards in partnership with Yes Bank.

"India doesn't need another cashback-only rewards app. We need a new rewards economy built on long-term purpose. POPcoins are designed to build habits, increase retention, and reduce CAC for merchants—all while making payments more rewarding," said Bhargav Errangi, Founder of POP. "With Razorpay's support, we will double down on our mission to build a loyalty-first payments ecosystem that helps businesses scale with purpose and speed."

The investment signals Razorpay's deeper push into loyalty, engagement, and commerce enablement. "In today's crowded D2C space, brands need more than just payment solutions. POP bridges the gap with a powerful platform that turns everyday transactions into lasting relationships," said Harshil Mathur, Co-founder and CEO of Razorpay.

The deal complements Razorpay's acquisition of PoshVine and aligns with its vision to empower merchants through Razorpay Engage, India's first intelligent marketing growth suite.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

AI Is Going to 'Replace Everybody' in Several Fields, According to the 'Godfather of AI.' Here's Who He Says Should Be 'Terrified.'

Geoffrey Hinton, called the "Godfather of AI" due to his pioneering work on AI, says some fields face a heavier risk of replacement due to automation.

By Sherin Shibu
News and Trends

Saswat Finance Raises USD 2.6 Mn Led by Ankur Capital to Scale Rural Fintech Infrastructure

The Mumbai-based startup aims to deploy the fresh funds to expand its technology infrastructure, launch new financial products, and scale operations across Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

Starbucks Is Hiring a 'Global Content Creator' to Travel, Drink Coffee, and Get Paid Six Figures

It's the last week to apply for a coffee and travel "dream job."

By Erin Davis
News and Trends

India's Growth Propelled by Strong Reforms, Digital Push, Rising Investments: Report

India's GDP is expected to double from USD 2.1 trillion in 2015 to USD 4.2 trillion in 2025, making it the world's fourth-largest economy by 2025 end. Projections also indicate that by 2028, India will surpass Germany to become the world's third-largest economy.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Nutrition Startup Nuvie Raises $450K in Pre-Seed Funding Led by PedalStart

The funding round also saw participation from notable investors like Mukesh Bansal, Founder of Myntra, Cult.fit, and Nurix, Ayyappan R, Founder-CEO, FirstClub; ex-CEO, Cleartrip, Chanakya Gupta, Co-Founder, Tuco Kids; ex-SVP, Flipkart, and Arun Sharma, Co-Founder-CPO, Qlub UAE.

By Entrepreneur Staff