Stable Money
Money Moves: Top Indian Startups That Raised Big This Week (May 31–June 06)
Diverse Sectors See Fresh Capital Inflows
Stable Money Raises USD 20 Mn Series B to Redefine Fixed-Income Wealthtech for Bharat
The Series B round was led by Nandan Nilekani's Fundamentum Partnership, with participation from Aditya Birla Ventures. Existing backers Z47, RTP Global, and Lightspeed also doubled down in the round.
The Best Startup Funding This Week: July 20–26
Here is a list of the startups that have raised the most money this week, from July 20 to July 26.
Wealthtech Startup Stable Money Secures INR 123 Cr in New Funding Round
Led by RTP Capital, the latest funding round saw participation from Lightspeed India, and Matrix Partners India.