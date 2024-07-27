Get All Access for $5/mo

The Best Startup Funding This Week: July 20–26 Here is a list of the startups that have raised the most money this week, from July 20 to July 26.

By Minakshi Sangwan

[L-R(T-B)] Founders of Aereo, Incuspaze, Stable Money, & Unimech Aerospace

DMW Group: Founded in 1991, DMW is a niche precision component maker, catering to diverse industry segments across automotive and agricultural, aerospace, flow control, and railways.

Funding Amount: INR 250 Crore

Investor: BPEA Credit

Unimech Aerospace: Started in 2016 by Anil Puthan, this Bengaluru-based aerospace company specialises in the manufacturing of high-precision tooling for aeroengines and airframes, along with complex high-precision components and assemblies for the aerospace, defence, energy, and semiconductor industries.

Funding Amount: INR 250 Crore

Investors: Steadview Capital Mauritius Limited, ValueQuest Scale Fund, and Evolvence India Fund IV Ltd

Stable Money: Launched in 2022 by Saurabh Jain and Harish Reddy, the Bengaluru-based Wealthtech Startup is developing a fixed-return investment platform to offer financial advisory services to investors.

Funding Amount: INR 123 Crore

Investors: RTP Capital, Lightspeed India, and Matrix Partners

Incuspaze: Founded in 2016 by Sanjay Choudhary, Gurugram-based Incuspaze is a workspace provider, offering a vibrant network of managed offices, co-working spaces, and traditional setups across 44 locations in 18 cities.

Funding Amount: USD 8 Million

Investor: India Inflection Opportunity Fund (IIOF)

Aereo: Started in 2013 by Vipul Singh and Suhas Banshiwala, the Bengaluru-based company provides business intelligence solutions for managing large capital assets using proprietary drones and AI-powered analytics, serving high-tech, aerospace, maritime, and defence sectors.

Funding Amount: USD 15 Million

Investors: 360 ONE Asset, StartupXseed Ventures, and Navam Capital

Minakshi Sangwan

Junior Writer

