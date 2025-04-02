KC Ang will take over the reins of Tata Electronics in the semiconductor manufacturing industry, with the company's Dholera Fab project

Tata Electronics Private Limited has recently announced a leadership appointment with the addition of KC Ang as president and head of its foundry business, Tata Semiconductor Manufacturing Private Limited. Reporting directly to Dr. Randhir Thakur, CEO & MD of Tata Electronics, KC will oversee the company's advanced AI-enabled foundry operations. In his new role, KC will be instrumental in driving innovation, operational excellence, and forming strategic partnerships to propel Tata Semiconductor Manufacturing to the forefront of global chip production.

KC Ang comes to Tata Electronics with over 30 years of experience in the foundry industry. His expertise spans a broad range of areas, including fab start-up, management, operations, and technology transfer, along with customer, supplier, and industry relationship management. Throughout his career, KC has worked across several countries, including Malaysia, Germany, the United States, and China. Most recently, he served as president – Asia and Chairman – China at Global Foundries, a global semiconductor manufacturer, where he played a role in the company's growth over a 15-year tenure.

Dr. Randhir Thakur expressed his enthusiasm about KC's appointment, stating, "We are delighted to have an industry veteran like KC Ang join us and be part of the team driving our semiconductor journey. I welcome KC to Tata Electronics and Tata Semiconductor Manufacturing. His extensive industry knowledge and diverse expertise will be valuable as we make steady progress towards commencing operations at our Dholera Fab. With his extensive experience, KC will drive manufacturing operations and work closely with our customers and ecosystem partners."

For his part, KC Ang stated, "I am excited to be a part of Tata Electronics at this extremely promising juncture for the Indian semiconductor manufacturing industry. This sector is poised to make a significant global impact in the coming years, and I look forward to leveraging my experience to drive Tata Semiconductor Manufacturing to the forefront of global chip manufacturing."

