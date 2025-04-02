Tata Electronics Announces Major Leadership Change KC Ang will take over the reins of Tata Electronics in the semiconductor manufacturing industry, with the company's Dholera Fab project

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

KC Ang

Tata Electronics Private Limited has recently announced a leadership appointment with the addition of KC Ang as president and head of its foundry business, Tata Semiconductor Manufacturing Private Limited. Reporting directly to Dr. Randhir Thakur, CEO & MD of Tata Electronics, KC will oversee the company's advanced AI-enabled foundry operations. In his new role, KC will be instrumental in driving innovation, operational excellence, and forming strategic partnerships to propel Tata Semiconductor Manufacturing to the forefront of global chip production.

KC Ang comes to Tata Electronics with over 30 years of experience in the foundry industry. His expertise spans a broad range of areas, including fab start-up, management, operations, and technology transfer, along with customer, supplier, and industry relationship management. Throughout his career, KC has worked across several countries, including Malaysia, Germany, the United States, and China. Most recently, he served as president – Asia and Chairman – China at Global Foundries, a global semiconductor manufacturer, where he played a role in the company's growth over a 15-year tenure.

Dr. Randhir Thakur expressed his enthusiasm about KC's appointment, stating, "We are delighted to have an industry veteran like KC Ang join us and be part of the team driving our semiconductor journey. I welcome KC to Tata Electronics and Tata Semiconductor Manufacturing. His extensive industry knowledge and diverse expertise will be valuable as we make steady progress towards commencing operations at our Dholera Fab. With his extensive experience, KC will drive manufacturing operations and work closely with our customers and ecosystem partners."

For his part, KC Ang stated, "I am excited to be a part of Tata Electronics at this extremely promising juncture for the Indian semiconductor manufacturing industry. This sector is poised to make a significant global impact in the coming years, and I look forward to leveraging my experience to drive Tata Semiconductor Manufacturing to the forefront of global chip manufacturing."

KC Ang will take over the reins of Tata Electronics in the semiconductor manufacturing industry, with the company's Dholera Fab project.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Plans

How I Turned a Failing Business Into a $1 Million Powerhouse in Just 6 Months

Here's how I addressed five major revenue drains and transformed a struggling business into a million-dollar success in just six months.

By Sarah Choudhary
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Marketing

5 Ways ChatGPT Will Impact Digital Marketing

ChatGPT is creating ripples across the digital landscape right now. Here are five ways it can benefit your ads, campaigns and marketing strategies.

By Yasin Altaf
News and Trends

OpenAI Secures USD 40 Bn in Funding, Valued at USD 300 Bn

The report also indicates that an additional USD 30 billion—USD 22.5 billion from SoftBank and USD 7.5 billion from other investors—will be invested by the end of 2025.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Science & Technology

How Can Marketers Use ChatGPT? Here Are the Top 11 Uses.

With the recent developments in AI and the popularity of ChatGPT, you may want to integrate AI into your marketing practices. Find out how.

By David James
Science & Technology

The Deepfake Threat is Real. Here Are 3 Ways to Protect Your Business

The rising use of deepfakes is a growing threat to businesses and society as technology advances. Here are three tips for companies to combat this threat.

By Ralph Tkatchuk