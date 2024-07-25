The raised funds will be utilised to pursue both organic and inorganic growth opportunities and refine the company's product offerings.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Unimech Aerospace, a Bengaluru-based aerospace company, has secured INR 250 crore (USD 30 million) in its maiden funding round from Steadview Capital Mauritius Limited, ValueQuest Scale Fund, and Evolvence India Fund IV Ltd.

The investment values the company at INR 3,250 crore (USD 390 million).

According to the official release, the funds will support Unimech's plans for both organic and inorganic growth, including product refinement.

"This investment will enable us to pursue both organic and inorganic growth, enhancing our Build to Print and Build to Spec solutions," said Anil Puthan, Chairman and Managing Director of Unimech Aerospace.

Founded in 2016 by Anil Puthan, Unimech Aerospace specialises in the manufacturing of high-precision tooling for aero-engines and airframes, along with complex high-precision components and assemblies for the aerospace, defence, energy, and semiconductor industries.

Its key clients include top aerospace, energy, defence, and semiconductor OEMs. The firm has also established itself as an export-oriented company with a presence in the USA, Europe, and the United Kingdom.

Unimech also announced plans to file a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), marking its preparation for an initial public offering (IPO).