Get All Access for $5/mo

Unimech Aerospace Secures INR 250 Cr in Maiden Funding Round The raised funds will be utilised to pursue both organic and inorganic growth opportunities and refine the company's product offerings.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Anil Puthan, Chairman and Managing Director of Unimech Aerospace|LinkedIn

Unimech Aerospace, a Bengaluru-based aerospace company, has secured INR 250 crore (USD 30 million) in its maiden funding round from Steadview Capital Mauritius Limited, ValueQuest Scale Fund, and Evolvence India Fund IV Ltd.

The investment values the company at INR 3,250 crore (USD 390 million).

According to the official release, the funds will support Unimech's plans for both organic and inorganic growth, including product refinement.

"This investment will enable us to pursue both organic and inorganic growth, enhancing our Build to Print and Build to Spec solutions," said Anil Puthan, Chairman and Managing Director of Unimech Aerospace.

Founded in 2016 by Anil Puthan, Unimech Aerospace specialises in the manufacturing of high-precision tooling for aero-engines and airframes, along with complex high-precision components and assemblies for the aerospace, defence, energy, and semiconductor industries.

Its key clients include top aerospace, energy, defence, and semiconductor OEMs. The firm has also established itself as an export-oriented company with a presence in the USA, Europe, and the United Kingdom.

Unimech also announced plans to file a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), marking its preparation for an initial public offering (IPO).
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

Ted Sarandos, Netflix Co-CEO, says, 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is our biggest drama series to date in India'

As the SanjayLeela Bhansali-created web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar made a huge contribution to the second quarter 2024 earnings of Netflix, the company highlighted the show that celebrates a true-blue Indian story

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

Want to Start a Business? Skip the MBA, Says Bestselling Author

Entrepreneur Josh Kaufman says that the average person with an idea can go from working a job to earning $10,000 a month running their own business — no MBA required.

By Sherin Shibu
Leadership

Your Definition of Leadership Is Outdated — Here's How to Be a Better Leader in the Modern Workplace

In my nearly thirty years as a leader, I've focused on setting a clear vision and empowering my team to achieve our goals. We prioritize establishing shared objectives while allowing for flexibility when needed.

By Greg Davis
Starting a Business

They Showed Up to Apple With a Product They Built in Their Dorm Room. Now These Entrepreneurs Are on the Way to Changing the Way Fans Watch Sports.

How Rahat Kulshreshtha and Gaurav Mehta launched Quidich Innovation Labs, technology that is literally changing the game of sports viewership.

By Leo Zevin
News and Trends

Cyber Attacks on Indian Organizations Surge 46% In Q2 2024: Report

Indian organizations must build robust cybersecurity mechanisms to protect their infrastructure. Failure to do so can lead to the loss of large data sets, significant capital, and sensitive credentials, including banking, healthcare, and military data

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel