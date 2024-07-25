The raised capital will be used for capital expenditure, working capital, and further acquisitions.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

BPEA Credit has committed INR 250 crores to DMW Group, a precision component manufacturer for automotive, aerospace, and other industries.

This investment supports DMW's growth, including its recent acquisition of a foundry. The funds will be used for capital expenditure, working capital, and further acquisitions.

Kaushal Ganeriwal, Managing Director, BPEA Credit, said, "We have been in discussions with the DMW Group over the last few weeks to understand the financing needs of the group and structure a flexible capital solution to fund the group's growth plans while ensuring the business can service the same from its operating cash flows. This investment aligns with our philosophy of sourcing stable investments in leading, high-growth, and established companies not ordinarily available to investors, thereby generating attractive returns for our investors."

BPEA Credit, a private credit manager in Asia, offers customised capital solutions to high-growth companies. In 11 years, it has raised four funds and invested over USD 1.1 billion. Focusing on Asia ex-China, particularly India and SE Asia, BPEA Credit leverages a 30-member team with offices in Singapore, Delhi, and Mumbai.

Anupam Goenka, Managing Director, BPEA Credit, said, "Our investment in DMW Group aligns with our philosophy of partnering with high-quality, growth-oriented, and profitable businesses and experienced promoters.

"The manufacturing industry in India is expected to grow rapidly, supported by government efforts and the China+1 strategy of large global organisations. We believe DMW is ideally poised to capture this growth trend in the coming years with a robust order book from domestic and global clients, and we look forward to playing an active role in the company's growth story," Goenka added.