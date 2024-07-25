Get All Access for $5/mo

BPEA Credit Invests INR 250 Cr in DMW Group to Support Growth and Foundry Acquisition The raised capital will be used for capital expenditure, working capital, and further acquisitions.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

[L-R] Kaushal Ganeriwal & Anupam Goenka, Managing Directors of BPEA Credit

BPEA Credit has committed INR 250 crores to DMW Group, a precision component manufacturer for automotive, aerospace, and other industries.

This investment supports DMW's growth, including its recent acquisition of a foundry. The funds will be used for capital expenditure, working capital, and further acquisitions.

Kaushal Ganeriwal, Managing Director, BPEA Credit, said, "We have been in discussions with the DMW Group over the last few weeks to understand the financing needs of the group and structure a flexible capital solution to fund the group's growth plans while ensuring the business can service the same from its operating cash flows. This investment aligns with our philosophy of sourcing stable investments in leading, high-growth, and established companies not ordinarily available to investors, thereby generating attractive returns for our investors."

BPEA Credit, a private credit manager in Asia, offers customised capital solutions to high-growth companies. In 11 years, it has raised four funds and invested over USD 1.1 billion. Focusing on Asia ex-China, particularly India and SE Asia, BPEA Credit leverages a 30-member team with offices in Singapore, Delhi, and Mumbai.

Anupam Goenka, Managing Director, BPEA Credit, said, "Our investment in DMW Group aligns with our philosophy of partnering with high-quality, growth-oriented, and profitable businesses and experienced promoters.

"The manufacturing industry in India is expected to grow rapidly, supported by government efforts and the China+1 strategy of large global organisations. We believe DMW is ideally poised to capture this growth trend in the coming years with a robust order book from domestic and global clients, and we look forward to playing an active role in the company's growth story," Goenka added.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Want to Start a Business? Skip the MBA, Says Bestselling Author

Entrepreneur Josh Kaufman says that the average person with an idea can go from working a job to earning $10,000 a month running their own business — no MBA required.

By Sherin Shibu
News and Trends

Edtech in 2023: A Year Of Layoffs and Funding Crunch

Edtech unicorn Byju's was engulfed with multiple problems this year, which led to skepticism about the entire sector

By S Shanthi
Leadership

Your Definition of Leadership Is Outdated — Here's How to Be a Better Leader in the Modern Workplace

In my nearly thirty years as a leader, I've focused on setting a clear vision and empowering my team to achieve our goals. We prioritize establishing shared objectives while allowing for flexibility when needed.

By Greg Davis
Starting a Business

They Showed Up to Apple With a Product They Built in Their Dorm Room. Now These Entrepreneurs Are on the Way to Changing the Way Fans Watch Sports.

How Rahat Kulshreshtha and Gaurav Mehta launched Quidich Innovation Labs, technology that is literally changing the game of sports viewership.

By Leo Zevin
Starting a Business

Your Business Will Never Succeed If You Overlook This Key Step

A comprehensive guide for startups to achieve and maintain product-market fit through thorough market research, iterative product development and strategic scaling while prioritizing customer feedback and agility.

By Hilt Tatum IV
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel